A Look Into Silgan Holdings Debt

By Benzinga Insights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) gained by 1.8% on Wednesday. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Silgan Hldgs has. According to the Silgan Hldgs's most recent balance sheet as reported on November 4, 2021, total debt is at $4.13 billion, with $3.19 billion...

