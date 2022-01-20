ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson news: ‘No evidence’ of No 10 blackmail claims, says PM, as Rayner blasts ‘unfit’ leader

By Rory Sullivan,Sam Hancock and Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk9l7_0dqq4YWz00

Boris Johnson insists he has “seen no evidence” to support claims made by a senior Conservative that rebel MPs have been “intimidated” into supporting their current leader.

William Wragg , in a public broadcast earlier, told his colleagues to go the police if they had been affected, even going as far as saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader has once again accused the government of “insulting the public’s intelligence”, after paymaster general Michael Ellis told her she must wait for the outcome of Sue Gray’s inquiry into partygate before drawing conclusions about events held at No 10 during lockdown.

Angela Rayner published a letter sent to her by Mr Ellies on Twitter and questioned why a “whole cabinet of people ... need a civil servant to tell them if they attended parties or not”. She added: “They are all a total joke, propping up [Mr] Johnson when he is so unfit to lead.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Looks like checkmate’ for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory MP

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said it looked like “checkmate” for Boris Johnson, suggesting that the prime minister’s time at No 10 was coming to an end over the partygate scandal.The influential Brexiteer, a leading figure in the Covid Research Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, said the public were “furious” over the drinks party held at Downing Street at during lockdown.“It’s a sorry situation that we’re in, I’m appalled that we’ve reached this position,” Mr Baker told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.“We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘at end of road’ as 54% of Tories don’t believe he is telling truth on parties

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson is “at the end of the road”, after the PM denied knowing a drinks party held in his back garden during lockdown would breach Covid rules. Now, an exclusive poll for The Independent has revealed that 65 per cent of voters and more than half (54 per cent) of Conservative supporters do not believe the PM’s claim he thought the 20 May 2020 drinks in the Downing Street rose garden was a “work event”.A further 80 per cent, including 73 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019, agreed that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Key email proving Boris Johnson’s top aide was ‘warned’ to cancel No 10 party ‘found by inquiry’

An email central to the charge that Boris Johnson “lied to parliament” over the No10 garden party he attended has been found by the inquiry, it is believed.Sue Gray is also poised to quiz the senior official who sent the email – warning the prime minister’s aide Martin Reynolds to scrap the “bring your own booze” event – the official has said.He will tell the partygate inquiry head that Mr Reynolds “immediately came to his office after receipt of the email and asked him why the party should be cancelled”, ITV News has reported.It is also being alleged that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
William Wragg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tories face more infighting as reports emerge of rebels’ secret recording

The Conservative Party has been embroiled in more infighting as reports suggest rebel Tory MPs are considering publishing a secret recording and text messages linked to allegations of “blackmail” from the Prime Minister’s supporters.Boris Johnson insisted on Thursday he had “seen no evidence” to support the claim made by senior Conservative William Wragg that his critics were facing “intimidation” as part of an effort to prevent him being ousted from office.But The Times has reported that Tory MPs keen to see the back of Mr Johnson have a secretly recorded “heated” conversation with the chief whip, as well as text...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson spent nearly £1 million looking at whether bridge to Northern Ireland was feasible

The government spend nearly £1m assessing whether Boris Johnson’s idea of a bridge or tunnel across the Irish Sea was viable, it has emerged.The Department for Transport confirmed on Thursday that the feasibility study for the “fixed link” cost a total of £896,608.67.It also spent a further £1.1m on its concurrent “union connectivity review”, which reported in November.The feasibility study found that the benefits of a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland was not worth the £335bn price tax, or £209bn for a tunnel.One extra difficulty with the proposals was the presence of a Second World War munitions dump across...
POLITICS
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackmail#Blasts#Uk#Labour
The Independent

Rory Stewart warns it is ‘very disturbing’ that ‘liar’ Boris Johnson was ever elected

Rory Stewart has warned it is “very disturbing” that Boris Johnson was ever elected as prime minister when he has a record as a proven liar.The former Conservative cabinet minister said it should be no surprise to anyone that the prime minister has been tripped up by allegations of dishonesty over the No 10 parties.It was also “ironic” that the controversy now seemed likely to topple him – not “one of the worst Covid death threats in the developed world”, he said.Mr Stewart – who was defeated by Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race – said, of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government 'blackmail'

A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives accused the government on Thursday of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the party's internal rifts deepened.William Wragg, a Tory member of Parliament, said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation,” and urged them to contact the police.Wragg accused Johnson’s staff, government ministers and others of “encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister.” He also alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies.Wragg...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – January 21

Today’s papers carry claims Boris Johnson’s allies used “blackmail” and other “dirty tactics” to intimidate Tory defectors plotting his ousting.Metro writes rebel Conservatives were “blackmailed to back Boris”, citing allegations by William Wragg that MPs were threatened with damaging press stories and funding cuts to their constituencies.Friday's front page:BLACKMAILED TO BACK BORIS#TomorrowsPapersToday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/R2mtlt0oSm— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 20, 2022The Guardian also splashes with allegations “dirty tactics” have been employed by Tory whips to douse no-confidence votes.Guardian front page, Friday 21 January 2022: Tories 'using dirty tactics' to get MPs to back Johnson pic.twitter.com/IbvyrLLCZp— The Guardian (@guardian) January...
POLITICS
The Independent

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson is in ‘big trouble’ as celebrities criticise PM’s No 10 party apology

Piers Morgan has said that Boris Johnson is in “big trouble” after apologising for attending an illegal party at No 10 in May 2020.On Monday (10 January), it was revealed a “bring your own booze” party was held at the Downing Street gardens on 20 May 2020 with more than 100 people invited. Reports suggested that 30 people had attended, including the prime minister and his wife, although Johnson refused to confirm his attendance.At the time, restrictions on social gatherings had just been eased to allow outdoor mixing with one member of another household, which could only take place...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour says he faced threat over proposed school

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour claimed he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.The Bury South MP said the “threat” over the school led to him questioning his position in the Conservative Party.Speaking to BBC North West, he said: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way.“This is a town that’s not had a high school...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Senior Tory MP William Wragg to meet with Met Police over No 10 blackmail claims

The senior Tory MP who spoke of blackmail by government whips against colleagues who considered votes of no confidence in Boris Johnson, has said he will meet with police next week to discuss the claims.Conservative MP William Wragg made the allegations on Thursday that threats were being made to “withdraw investments” from constituencies of those who oppose the prime minister, who is trying to cling on to his premiership in the face of the Partygate scandal. Despite Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, saying there should be an investigation into “completely unacceptable” allegations, Downing Street has refused to conduct an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
POLITICS
The Independent

British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls

Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied while Britain was in a coronavirus lockdown have provoked public outrage and led some members of his Conservative Party to consider ousting their leader.If they manage to push Johnson out — or if he resigns — the party would hold a leadership contest to choose his replacement.Here's a look at who could rise if Johnson falls: RISHI SUNAK, TREASURY CHIEFSunak, 41, is widely regarded as the brightest rising star in the party, the best known of the contenders to the public — and the bookies’ favorite to succeed Johnson.Sunak...
POLITICS
The Independent

Blair says Boris Johnson has no plan for dealing with Brexit

Sir Tony Blair has accused Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent plan for dealing with the changes the country faces as a result of Brexit The former prime minister said leaving the EU was one of three major challenges facing the UK, alongside the technological revolution and the transition to net zero, but the Government did not have a proper strategic plan for dealing with any of them.In an online address, he warned that without a radical shift in policy, the country would see an inexorable decline leading to a future that was “poorer, less prosperous and less powerful”.“There is...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that here “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the paper.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Phillip Schofield says PM should join Dancing on Ice as he ‘looks at different career options’

Phillip Schofield has joked that Boris Johnson should consider joining Dancing on Ice as he “looks at different career options”, amid calls for the prime minister to step down.The Tory leader is currently facing pressure to resign after apologising for attending an illegal party at No 10 in May 2020.While Johnson insisted that he hadn’t known the “bring your own booze” event was a party and had assumed it was a work event, members of Johnson’s own party – as well as Labour and the Liberal Democrats – have called on the PM to step down.Speaking to Metro.co.uk ahead...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Is this the endgame for Boris Johnson? John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’

Update: 8 questions about Boris Johnson’s future answeredOne of his MPs has defected to the opposition; others are plotting to overthrow him; his former cabinet colleague has quoted Leo Amery quoting Oliver Cromwell at him, telling him “in the name of God, go”; while some of his current cabinet are soliciting votes in the campaign to succeed him. Boris Johnson’s hold on No 10 suddenly seems precarious.The reversal of fortune has been breathtakingly sudden. Twice last year The Times carried front-page headlines declaring that Johnson “eyed a decade in power”, at the time of the Hartlepool by-election and the Conservative...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy