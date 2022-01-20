Boris Johnson news: ‘No evidence’ of No 10 blackmail claims, says PM, as Rayner blasts ‘unfit’ leader

Boris Johnson insists he has “seen no evidence” to support claims made by a senior Conservative that rebel MPs have been “intimidated” into supporting their current leader.

William Wragg , in a public broadcast earlier, told his colleagues to go the police if they had been affected, even going as far as saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader has once again accused the government of “insulting the public’s intelligence”, after paymaster general Michael Ellis told her she must wait for the outcome of Sue Gray’s inquiry into partygate before drawing conclusions about events held at No 10 during lockdown.

Angela Rayner published a letter sent to her by Mr Ellies on Twitter and questioned why a “whole cabinet of people ... need a civil servant to tell them if they attended parties or not”. She added: “They are all a total joke, propping up [Mr] Johnson when he is so unfit to lead.”