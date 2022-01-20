ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government 'blackmail'

By JILL LAWLESS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yAx2_0dqq4DEy00
Britain Politics Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to the Rutherford Diagnostic Centre in Taunton, Somerset, Britain, Thursday Jan. 20, 2022. William Wragg, a Tory member of Parliament, said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation,” and urged them to contact the police. Wragg accused Johnson’s staff, government ministers and others of “encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister.” ( Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) (Andrew Matthews)

LONDON — (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives accused the government on Thursday of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the party's internal rifts over its beleaguered leader deepened.

William Wragg, a Conservative member of Parliament, said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation,” and urged them to contact the police.

Wragg accused Johnson’s staff, government ministers and others of “encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister.” He also alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies.

Wragg told a parliamentary committee session that such actions “would seem to constitute blackmail. As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police.”

Johnson brushed aside the blackmail claim as he visited a medical diagnostics center in southwest England on Thursday.

“I’ve seen no evidence to support any of those allegations,” he said, though he added that he would “of course” look into it.

Whips, the officials responsible for maintaining discipline in Britain’s political parties, have long deployed persuasion to keep lawmakers in line, and have sometimes been accused of crossing a line and using threats.

Christian Wakeford, a lawmaker who defected from the Conservatives to the opposition Labour Party on Wednesday, said he was told he would not get a new high school for his constituency “if I did not vote in one particular way.”

He said the threat of “holding back regeneration of a town for a vote” had made him start to “question my place” in the Conservative Party,

The allegations are the latest outburst in a Conservative battle over Johnson’s future, sparked by claims of lockdown-breaching parties by the prime minister’s staff during the pandemic.

Wragg is one of a handful of Tory lawmakers openly calling for Johnson to face a no-confidence vote over the "partygate" scandal, which centers on allegations that Johnson and his staff broke restrictions the government imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating claims that government staff held late-night soirees, boozy parties and "wine time Fridays" while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson has apologized for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020, but said he had considered the party a work gathering that fell within the rules.

He has urged critics to wait for Gray’s report, which is expected to be published next week.

Johnson and his supporters hope a defiant performance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, combined with anger at the defection of a Conservative lawmaker to the opposition Labour Party, has helped dissuade party legislators from trying to topple the prime minister.

“I think people have recognized that, actually, this constant navel-gazing and internal debating is only to the advantage of our political opponents,” Conservative lawmaker Andrew Percy told the BBC.

But David Davis, a former Cabinet minister who in Parliament on Wednesday dramatically urged Johnson to “In the name of God, go,” said any reprieve was likely temporary.

“The party is going to have to make a decision or we face dying a death of 1,000 cuts,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

Steve Baker, leader of a group of hardline pro-Brexit Tories who formerly backed Johnson, said the party was in a “sorry situation.”

“We didn’t make Boris Johnson prime minister for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules but this is appalling and the public are rightly furious,” he told the BBC. “At the moment I’m afraid it does look like checkmate but whether he can save himself, we’ll see.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP claims she was told she lost her job because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson is facing calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.Her explosive claim in an interview with The Sunday Times brought immediate condemnation from Conservative MPs and opposition parties alike, with demands for an inquiry.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was no place for Islamophobia...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Disappointed’ Nusrat Ghani says government failed to take Islamophobia ‘seriously’

A Tory MP has described her disappointment at No 10’s attempt to suggest Boris Johnson already dealt with her claims of Islamophobia at the top of government when they were first made in 2020.It comes after Nusrat Ghani told The Sunday Times she was sacked as transport minister two years ago due to concerns around her “Muslimness”, with an unnamed government whip allegedly telling her that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Chief whip Mark Spencer has since denied the claims, branding them “defamatory”.Downing Street later said the PM met with Ms Ghani on 1 July 2020 to discuss...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Wragg
Person
Andrew Percy
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email last week showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden bash of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking parties, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant Ms Gray, who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative East Sussex MP.A senior Cabinet Official civil servant, Sue Gray is already carrying out a separate investigation into allegations that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriouslyDowning StreetMs Ghani has claimed that she...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackmail#Defection#Uk#Ap#Conservatives#Parliament#The House Of Commons#Metropolitan Police#Labour Party#The Conservative Party
The Independent

No 10 resisting investigation into ‘blackmailing’ of Tory critics of PM

Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Tory MPs being blackmailed into supporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng disputed the allegation first made by a senior Conservative, but said if true it would be “completely unacceptable” and ministers “need to get to the bottom of the matter”.But No 10 suggested on Friday that an investigation will only be launched “if there was any evidence” to support the claims, despite calls from Labour and Tory MPs.William Wragg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘reinstates Tory leadership team to help save his premiership’ amid party scandal

Boris Johnson has reportedly reinstated his Tory leadership team and set up a spreadsheet to keep tabs on MPs’ loyalties amid concerns he will face a no-confidence vote over the party scandal. The prime minister is relying on the group who helped him triumph in the 2019 leadership contest and has started scrutinising every Conservative MP to determine if they are on side, undecided, or eager to kick him out, according to The Times. Transport secretary Grant Shapps is reportedly playing a central role in shoring up support for the beleaguered PM and has dusted off the spreadsheet of MPs...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

MI5 had evidence that Arron Banks ‘ordered surveillance’ of information commissioner, MP claims in Commons

MI5 gathered evidence that Arron Banks ordered “intrusive surveillance” of the information commissioner during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a Labour MP has alleged.Liam Byrne used parliamentary privilege to name Nigel Farage’s former Leave.EU ally during a wider debate on how wealthy people use British courts to silence journalists and regulators.He told the Commons: “I have been told Elizabeth Denham, who was the information commissioner at the height of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, was warned by counterterrorism officers that MI5 had evidence that she was under active intrusive surveillance ordered by Mr Arron Banks, so her office had to be swept.”But...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Teachers must abandon masks as face-to-face education ‘vital’

Boris Johnson has urged teachers who insist masks should still worn in lessons to follow the rules which state that they are no long required for use in classrooms.A spokesman for the Prime Minister said “children have been one of the hardest hit as a result of the disruption throughout the pandemic”, adding that Mr Johnson “believes it is vital that children are receiving face-to-face education and can enjoy a normal experience in the classroom”.He added: “The Prime Minister also thinks that the schools should follow the latest guidance.“We’ve been clear that we removed the requirement for face masks to...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Senior Tory MP to meet police to discuss No 10 ‘blackmail’ claims

The senior Tory backbencher who accused No 10 of trying to “blackmail” MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations.William Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons early next week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation.The disclosure came after Downing Street said it would not be mounting its own inquiry into the claims, despite calls to do so by both Conservative and opposition MPs.A No 10 spokesman said it would only open an inquiry if it was presented with evidence to back up Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss calls for ‘practical solutions’ to end N Ireland Protocol deadlock

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for a “practical solutions” to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Ms Truss is travelling to Brussels for her second meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic since taking over responsibility for the talks following the resignation of the Brexit minister Lord Frost.Following their first encounter at the Foreign Secretary’s country residence at Chevening in Kent earlier this month, the two sides agreed officials would enter into “intensified talks” in preparation for Monday’s meeting.It is expected that Ms Truss and Ms Sefcovic will hold a “closed” session with just...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister defends national insurance hike as Tory calls grow for it to be scrapped

A Cabinet minister has appeared to dismiss the suggestion of delaying a planned national insurance hike as the move faces mounting opposition.Senior Conservatives, including former Brexit secretary David Davis have called for the proposed increase of 1.25 percentage points to be scrapped in the face of cost of living pressures.Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is understood to have called for the move – which is designed to pay for long-term social care reforms – to be abandoned, while former Brexit tsar Lord Frost quit his role at the tail end of last year in protest at Government tax increases.I don’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – January 24

The political crisis engulfing Boris Johnson’s leadership rages on, with the nation’s papers carrying the latest revelations in the partygate scandal.The Telegraph writes that members of Met Police on duty at Downing Street during the alleged lockdown-busting parties have been interviewed by Sue Gray about what they witnessed.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'No10 police questioned by Gray over 'parties''#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/dMjt698Kyz— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 23, 2022As the Prime Minister awaits the findings from the partygate investigation, The Guardian writes that he has been pulled into another row after former minister Nusrat Ghani claimed...
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
74K+
Followers
86K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy