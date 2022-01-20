22 tips for 2022: You can't please everyone. Here's how to say 'no' and stick with it

TAGLE: Today we're talking about discounts. I'm Andee Tagle, one of the producers of the show. And no, I don't mean the kind of discount that leaves you feeling victorious as you exit the mall or the grocery store, but rather all the ways we discount the cost of time and labor in the workplace with other people and with ourselves. If you're trying to break into a creative field, if you're a freelancer, if you're a woman of color or perhaps all three, you probably already know what I mean. It's commonplace these days - borderline expected, depending on where you are in your career - to have to offer time and labor for free or at deeply discounted rates in order to get work and move up in the world. Maybe someone has even fed you the line, hey, we can't pay you, but this will be great exposure. The thing is...

