ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 players the Lions could cut to free up cap room in 2022

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHEr2_0dqq45GP00

This offseason figures to be an important one for the Detroit Lions and GM Brad Holmes. Between the 2022 NFL draft and the upcoming free agency period, the Lions are positioned to add several impact talents across the roster. They certainly need them if they hope to finish better than 3-13-1 in the second year of the Holmes/Dan Campbell regime.

One of the ways they can attempt to improve is addition-by-subtraction. Jettisoning overpaid veterans whose salaries might be better spent on different players who fit the current Lions better than the “Patriot Way” era and using those funds to boost free agency spending makes a lot of sense.

The Lions don’t have a lot of options on that front. Cutting Taylor Decker or Jeff Okudah, as examples, would technically cost the Lions more cap room than they’re paying for those players in 2022. Here are four that do fit the bill of potential cap casualties in the name of progress.

All the cap figures here are based on roster moves that would be designated post-June 1st, per Over The Cap.

Trey Flowers, EDGE

Potential savings: $16 million

Dead cap hit if cut: $7.24 million

Flowers is the most expensive defensive player on the roster, tied to the team for cap hits of over $23 million in both 2022 and 2023. There’s no way around eating just over $11 million in cap room (guaranteed bonuses) whether he’s on the Lions or not, but not one dime of his $16 million-per-season contract is guaranteed.

The question to ask on Flowers: is he worth $16 million a year based on what he did in 2021 in Aaron Glenn’s defense? If the Lions believe they can get more bang for their $16 million bucks than 1.5 sacks, 24 total tackles and a middle-range PFF grade of 63.0 overall in seven games, Flowers could be a goner even with the back-end dead money.

Will Harris, safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kDpE_0dqq45GP00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Potential savings: $2.54 million

Dead cap hit: $238,061

Harris is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Other than a few sporadic drives, he’s not proven to be a starting-caliber safety.

He did play some of the best football of his career late in 2021 when moved (by injury-induced necessity) to outside cornerback from safety. And Harris is relatively inexpensive even as a reserve DB and is popular in the locker room. Cutting him would save nearly $2.3 million in 2022 cap room, however.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, right guard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ae8bG_0dqq45GP00
(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Potential savings: $7 million

Dead cap hit: $1.734 million

Had you polled Lions fans as late as mid-October, dumping Vaitai this offseason would have been a wildly popular proposition. But “Big V” quietly played very well in the overhauled Lions offense. He and rookie RT Penei Sewell often dominated in the run game, and Vaitai turned in the fourth-highest PFF pass-blocking grade of any guard in the NFL (right or left) over the final five weeks of the season.

He’s not inexpensive thanks to the contract he signed prior to the 2020 season that pays him like a tackle and not a guard. Vaitai has never sustained strong play for longer than he did at the end of the 2021 campaign, either. This would seem to be a move the Lions would only make if they desperately needed to free up funds, but it’s not out of the question.

Michael Brockers, defensive end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eWMr_0dqq45GP00
(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Potential savings: $3 million

Dead cap hit: $5.98 million

Brockers did not have the type of impact the Lions hoped for when they signed the longtime Rams standout to a three-year, $24 million contract last offseason. Now 31, Brockers managed just one sack, six QB pressures and 52 total tackles in 16 games in his first year in Detroit. He battled through several nagging injuries that left him unable to practice most of the year, issues that aren’t likely to get much better at his age and heavy experience level.

The simple math above makes this move seem unlikely. The initial cap room gained by dumping the veteran Brockers would be nearly doubled by the dead cap hit the team would swallow. The savings by cutting Brockers goes up exponentially after the 2022 season, when releasing him would free up $10 million in cap room and cost just $1.98 in dead cap.

Comments / 1

Related
AllLions

3 Lions Players Who Must Improve in 2022

Seasons come and go, and with each passing season, the younger players on a team must step up. This is the case in Detroit for defensive end Levi Onwuzurike, linebacker Derrick Barnes and running back Jermar Jefferson. Two of the three -- Onwuzurike (second round) and Barnes (fourth round) --...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
ESPN

NFL draft order for 2022: First-round picks from 1 to 32, including Jaguars, Lions and Texans in top three

The order for the top 28 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video shows Stefon Diggs nailed Chiefs fan on field

A fan ran onto the field late in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, causing a delay. Now we have a fan video that shows what happened to the fan. It wasn’t pretty. Video showed that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Harsh Message For Cowboys

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had a blunt response to the team’s early exit from this year’s playoffs. “I mean, it’s hard to look at any regular season and say, ‘Well, yeah, we were 13-4, 12-5 or 17-0′ or whatever it is if you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in,” he said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Gm#Flowers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Had 7-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes With :13 Left

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a 7-word message for his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with :13 to play on Sunday night. The Chiefs were trailing the Bills, 36-33, with just :13 remaining on the clock after a touchback kickoff attempt by Buffalo. Kansas City marched down the field...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers: NFL insider says Rooneys might force Mike Tomlin to fire Matt Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers ownership might want Matt Canada out, regardless of what head coach Mike Tomlin thinks. He’s been that bad. Canada’s offense was among the worst in professional football this past season. Sure, a young offensive line and aging quarterback were in part to blame for that fact, but in the end ownership falls on the OC.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy