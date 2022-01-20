ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End of face masks in universities and colleges ‘irresponsible’ – unions

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government has updated its guidance on mask-wearing in colleges and universities, with masks worn in lecture halls or classrooms no longer needed. The Government has updated its safety guidance on wearing face masks in universities and colleges, with masks “no longer advised” in lecture halls and classrooms from...

www.shropshirestar.com

Inside Higher Ed

No More Cloth: Colleges Upgrade Face-Mask Requirements

Andres Victorero/iStock/Getty Images Plus — Facing the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, some colleges are upgrading their face-masking requirements for the spring semester. They say cloth masks will no longer be sufficient and are mandating KN95s or other medical-grade masks instead.
COLLEGES
Shropshire Star

Tories call for end to all restrictions except face masks

Under the Tory suggestions, self-isolation would be wound down before being dropped over ‘the coming months’. The Scottish Tories have called on Nicola Sturgeon to remove most coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of face coverings. Ahead of the First Minister’s Covid-19 update on Tuesday, where a decision is...
WORLD
BBC

Queen's University to resume face-to-face teaching

Queen's University of Belfast (QUB) has told students that face-to-face teaching on campus will resume from 31 January. The university had returned to widespread remote learning for the vast majority of students during January. But in an email QUB said it would "transition back to in-person teaching" at the end...
COLLEGES
9&10 News

TCAPS Reinstating Universal Mask Mandate

Traverse City Area Public Schools is dealing with a staffing shortage, causing some schools to close for several days. On Monday night during a TCAPS meeting, members discussed staffing shortage problems. The school board voted to reinstate universal masking mandates starting Wednesday. This means face masks will be required indoors...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
BBC

Covid in Scotland: 'Day is coming' for end of face masks in schools

The "day is coming" when the use of face masks in Scotland's schools will end, a top government adviser has said. The Scottish government's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, said he believed the requirement to wear masks in schools will be withdrawn soon, but he did not know when.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Workers face first commute since Plan B axed as masks in classrooms end

Commuters across the country are set to travel in to work for the first time since Plan B measures to curb the spread of Omicron were axed on Wednesday.The Prime Minister told MPs in the Commons that work-from-home guidance would be dropped immediately and rules on face coverings in classrooms would also be scrapped in England from Thursday.Other measures including the requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in shops will end next Thursday.The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to lapse when the regulations expire on March 24, and that date...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Face masks must be mandatory on trains, union demands

A railway union is demanding face masks remain mandatory on board trains, despite the Government’s plans to return to normal. The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said it wanted to ensure that train staff “continue to feel they are protected” when the so-called Plan B Covid restrictions expire next Thursday.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

One in 20 pupils off school because of coronavirus last week as number doubles

One in 20 pupils in England were absent because of coronavirus last week, with the number of pupils off school with a confirmed case doubling in a fortnight.The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 5.1% of all pupils were off school because of Covid on January 20, up from 3.9% on January 6 – a record high for this school year, with 415,300 pupils absent in total.This was up from approximately 315,000 children, or 3.9%, on January 6, just after pupils returned from the Christmas break.Covid absence figures for pupils are the worst they have been this academic yearPaul Whiteman,...
EDUCATION
Florence News Journal

City of Florence mandates face masks

The Florence City Council voted 5-2 to approve an emergency ordinance that re-establishes a 60-day mask mandate within the city during its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 10. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Chaquez McCall, all democrats, voted in favor of the mandate. Bryan Braddock and William Schofield, the two republicans on the council, voted against the ordinance. The approved ordinance does not apply to schools. Under the approved mandate, “All persons entering an establishment open to the public or foodservice establishment … must wear a face covering while inside the establishment.” It states that all staff and employees of these establishments must wear a face covering at all times “while having face to face interactions with the public and while working in areas open to the general public and areas where interactions with others staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed.” The mandate contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6-years-old, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it’s not feasible to wear a mask — swimming or dental work are two examples. The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees violate the mask mandate. The Florence County Council, meanwhile, will not issue a mask mandate, at least according to Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. Dorriety told those in attendance at a recent Florence County Republican Party meeting that the county would not issue a mask mandate. He did say the County Council would encourage people to get vaccinated and to wear a mask if they see fit. Both McLeod Regional Medical Center and MUSC Health Florence Medical Center are requiring all visitors to wear facecoverings. Both hospitals have also updated their visitation policies due to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19.
FLORENCE, SC
BBC

Covid: Face mask rules and Covid passes to end in England

England's Plan B measures are to end from next Thursday, with mandatory face coverings in public places and Covid passports both dropped, Boris Johnson has announced. The prime minister also said the government would immediately drop its advice for people to work from home. The PM said England was reverting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNYT

Union College no longer allowing cloth masks

SCHENECTADY - Cloth masks are no longer allowed on the Union College campus. Instead, the college is requiring people to wear KF-94 masks, KN-95s, or disposable surgical-style masks. Union made the decision before the start of the winter semester, amid a surge in cases across the area. The school says...
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Independent

Sturgeon: End of face masks in schools not being considered ‘at this stage’

Now is not the time to remove guidance for secondary school pupils to wear masks in classrooms after a hike in cases, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross has repeatedly pushed for the rules to be relaxed, and again urged the First Minister to change the guidance on Tuesday as she updated MSPs on Covid-19.But, Ms Sturgeon said, the under-15s were the only age group where the number of cases rose by 41% in the seven days up to Tuesday.“We are not, at this stage, recommending any immediate change to the Reducing Risks in Schools guidance.I know...
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

Call to axe mandatory vaccines for frontline staff amid ‘paralysing’ need

Social care boss among those asking to delay the deadline for frontline NHS and wider social care staff to have their first jab. Workforce shortages are “paralysing” health and social care services and the requirement for frontline staff to be vaccinated against coronavirus must be abandoned, a social care boss has warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
franklincountynow.com

Mask Mandates Changing At Area Colleges

(Amherst, MA) Area colleges and universities are encouraging students, professors and staff to upgrade the type of masks they are wearing. According to a letter from the Public Health Promotion Center at UMASS, people should be wearing a higher-grade mask. KN95, KF94 and N95 masks were mentioned. Double masking is also recommended to help limit the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Smith College, Amherst College and Mount Holyoke have all moved to remote teaching for the first few weeks of the semester.
AMHERST, MA
The Independent

Welsh school pupils will continue to wear face coverings

Students will continue to wear face coverings in schools in Wales until at least the February half-term, the Welsh Government has announced.If Covid-19 transmission rates continue to remain low then after the half-term break schools and councils will decide locally what measures will remain in place.The proposed changes have been made as Wales completes the move to alert level zero from Friday.It will see nightclubs reopen and the requirement for two-metre social distancing and the rule of six ending.Education minister Jeremy Miles said a final decision will be announced at the next review of the regulations, which is due to...
EDUCATION
BBC

Sandwell: Face mask wearing encouraged after end of Plan B

Sandwell residents are being encouraged to keep wearing face masks even when England's Plan B measures end. Mandatory face coverings in public places will be dropped from 27 January, the prime minister has announced. Covid-19 infection rates have fallen in Sandwell. However, the council said they still remained extremely high.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We are finally starting to turn the corner': Business leaders welcome easing of Covid curbs and end of WFH as boost for city centres - but unions urge caution about rushing back to offices and say axing mask rule is 'premature'

Boris Johnson's promise to scrap all Covid restrictions by the spring was welcomed by business leaders today, but unions warned against allowing a 'free-for-all'. The Prime Minister said that 'from now' No10's work from home guidance will no longer apply, and face masks will no longer be required in school classrooms in England from tomorrow.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

Covid tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals

This will be a major boost for travel firms and families planning an overseas trip during the February half-term. Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will be axed, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased, but it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

End the need for high school pupils to wear masks, say Scottish Tories

Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to “immediately” end the requirement for secondary school pupils to wear face masks.Scottish Conservatives made the demand as other coronavirus restrictions were lifted north of the border.With the number of Covid infections now reducing, Tory education spokesman, Oliver Mundell, insisted it was time for secondary school pupils to be able to ditch their face coverings.The UK Government is to remove the advice for face masks to be worn in communal areas in schools in England from Thursday, January 27.There is no excuse for this restriction remaining in place, and Nicola Sturgeon should lift it immediatelyScottish Conservative education...
EDUCATION

