The latest numbers on hidden malware are out, and there’s good news to report. The number of new malicious file attacks was down in 2020 for the first time in five years, and the decline continued for most of 2021. SonicWall Capture Labs recorded 2.5 billion malware attempts in the first six months of 2021, down from 3.2 million at this time last year — a decrease of 22%. That’s a significant improvement from where we stood in 2018 when malware attacks peaked at 10.5 billion.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO