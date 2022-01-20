Dangerous Wind Chill Returns to Southern Tier

Have you seen the “Superload” moving through the region?. If you are going to be traveling at night on Interstate 81 South in Susquehanna County and across Pennsylvania toward Lawrence County in the far western reaches of the Commonwealth, you may get stuck behind the 213 foot-long, 294-ton 'beast' taking up two lanes of road and going 30 miles per hour.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO