Binghamton, NY

Dangerous Wind Chill Returns to Southern Tier

By Kathy Whyte
 5 days ago
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 7 p.m. January 20 to 10 a.m. Friday, January 21 for parts of Central New York and the Southern...

Another Arctic Blast Sets Sights on Southern Tier

A little light snow is making for some slippery driving conditions, especially in outlying areas. Emergency Services officials in Tioga and Chenango Counties say Department of Public Works crews have been out overnight, January 23-24 to treat the roads but motorists are advised to give themselves a little extra time and expect slick spots in higher elevations and on ramps and bridges.
Winter Storm Izzy Leaves Piles of Snow on Twin Tiers Roads

Motorists can expect driving to be a challenge through the day January 17 as Winter Storm Izzy continues to make its way up the Eastern Seaboard. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 p.m. January 17 for the entire Twin Tiers as well as Central New York and the Finger Lakes region.
Twin Tiers Brace for Cold, Wind and Snow

The National Weather Service is adding a Winter Storm Watch to the mix for the latter part of the weekend after days of warning about expected bitterly cold wind chills. The National Weather Service has a Wind Chill Advisory for Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Susquehanna, Bradford and Wayne Counties and a Wind Chill Warning for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Otsego Counties from 7 p.m. January 14 to 1 p.m. January 15.
Southern Tier Active COVID Numbers Trend Down, Continued Mask-Wearing Essential

There continues to be encouraging news in the Southern Tier on the pandemic front. For a second day in a row, Broome, Chenango and Cortland Counties are all reporting a slow drop in the number of active cases of COVID-19 while hospitalizations are also creeping down in Broome County. Broome, however, reported another death due to the pandemic, bringing the death toll Wednesday, January 12 to 472.
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

