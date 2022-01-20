ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont orders nursing home visitors to be vaccinated or tested for COVID

By Dave Altimari // CT Mirror
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday issued a new emergency order requiring visitors to nursing homes to be vaccinated or have proof of a recent negative COVID test before they can enter a facility. “We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
californiahealthline.org

Families Complain as States Require Covid Testing for Nursing Home Visits

As covid-19 cases rise again in nursing homes, a few states have begun requiring visitors to present proof that they’re not infected before entering facilities, stoking frustration and dismay among family members. Officials in California, New York, and Rhode Island say new covid testing requirements are necessary to protect...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Nursing Home Visitor Requirements Begin

Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order requiring nursing home visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result is now in effect. The governor made the announcement about the requirement on Wednesday. “We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
ctnewsjunkie.com

New Rules For Nursing Home Visitors To Begin This Weekend

Beginning this Saturday visitors to nursing homes in Connecticut must show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter. Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Wednesday that requires vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from either a rapid antigen test that was completed within the previous 48 hours or a PCR test that was completed within the previous 72 hours.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Lamont’s at-home COVID testing mishap target of new attack ad

The mishap that hampered Gov. Ned Lamont’s efforts to ease spiking demand for at-home COVID tests over the holidays has become the target of a new political attack ad released Monday by the state Republican party. The ad spotlights the nearly two-week-old issue, faulting Lamont for failing to procure...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Antigen Test#Cdc
tennesseestar.com

Michigan Orders Nursing Homes to Offer on-Site COVID Boosters

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) ordered nursing homes statewide to provide on-site COVID-19 vaccines to residents within 30 days. “With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across our state and cases of COVID-19 continuing to remain high, we want to make sure our most vulnerable Michiganders are protected from the virus,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus, and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get up to date.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

After Fighting COVID For Nearly 2 Years, Minnesota Health Care Workers Still Pushing Forward Despite Burnout, Frustration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burned out and frustrated. That’s how some members of Minnesota’s medical community describe the situation inside Twin Cities hospitals nearly two years into the pandemic. WCCO sat down with a team who were the first people to step up. We saw the very different paths they are on today. “I still cannot wrap my head that this has all happened in the span of two years,” Emily Allen, a registered nurse, said. They were there from day one — when last March St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital pivoted to COVID care. That where 1,000 patients came through over seven months;...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 11,193 New Cases, 42 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 11,193 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths Monday. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the total case count to 1,229,444, including 38,230 reinfections. Total deaths from the virus now number 11,193. The state’s average positivity rate stands at 23.7%, seemingly holding steady, though still at its highest point since the start of the pandemic. The daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 225.7, a slight drop from its peak of 227.7 reported last week. As of Friday, there were 1,566 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 238 on them in intensive care. Seventy-two percent of the state’s hospitals report no available adult ICU beds. The state has distributed more than 9 million vaccine doses, including nearly 2 million boosters. More than 73% of the state’s 5-and-older residents have received at least one shot.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Signs Executive Order Aimed At Shoring Up Hospital & Nursing Home Staffing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday signed an executive order allowing select nursing students to serve as licensed practitioners, among other measures, as part of an effort to shore up nursing home and hospital staffing. The governor’s executive order allows graduate nursing students who are licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and/or certified medical technicians to practice at health care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, the executive order allows respiratory therapy students to assistant with emergency medical services and gives pharmacists and pharmacy technicians more flexibility when it comes to licensing, the governor’s office said Monday. “We continue to...
MARYLAND STATE
Kansas Reflector

Governor signs legislation for hospital staffing, deploys Kansas National Guard

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday praised the Legislature’s bipartisan support in passing a bill that relaxes worker qualifications for understaffed hospitals and long-term care facilities, but acknowledged it won’t solve all of their staffing problems. The best way to help frontline employees in the fight against COVID-19, the governor said, is to get […] The post Governor signs legislation for hospital staffing, deploys Kansas National Guard appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy