Albertville, MN

I-94 eastbound closed for hours after trucks crash, potatoes spill

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
A truck carrying potatoes overturned on Interstate 94 near Albertville, which closed the freeway for several hours.

It was so cold (13 below in Albertville), the potatoes almost immediately froze to the roadway. The Minnesota Department of Transportation had to bring in special equipment to clean up the frozen taters.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash involved two semi-trucks, one of which lost its load of potatoes. And some other motorists hit those potatoes and debris, disabling them.

The crash happened on eastbound I-94 near Wright County Road 19 in Albertville at about 4:45 a.m. Traffic is being detoured, with the eastbound lanes expected to reopen by 9 a.m., MnDOT's website says.

The eastbound lanes of I-94 reopened before 10 a.m.

No other details have been shared about the incident.

City
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Traffic
