ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz: If people compare you with Rafael Nadal, you're doing correct things

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz thinks being compared to Rafael Nadal shows that he is doing all the correct things. Alcaraz, 18, is one of the most exciting prospects in a long time and some are calling him the new Nadal. Last year, Alcaraz won his maiden ATP title...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal's CRAZY cross-forehand!

Rafael Nadal's problems against Adrian Mannarino in the 4th round of the Australian Open 2022 last a set. After a thirty-point tie break (and in which he is saved even on four occasions) the Spanish champion spreads between the second and third without making any particular changes to the script.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I was not able to practice for 20 minutes'

Novak Djokovic's absence made the Australian Open 2022 that much more uncertain. As the only Big 3 present in Melbourne, Rafael Nadal has dreams of winning the 21st Major of his incredible career. The Happy Slam has never been his favorite tournament, as the Spaniard won only once in 2009.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
firstsportz.com

“What should I do with it” Denis Shapovalov SMASHES racquet after losing a heated clash with Rafael Nadal

World No. 14 Denis Shapovalov lost to World No. 6 Rafael Nadal in a gritty battle in the quarter-final clash on the Rod Laver Arena in the ongoing 2022 Australian Open. Nadal won the 5-set thriller 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the 4 hours and 8-minute marathon clash battling the hot conditions and injury scare that required medical attention as well.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Atp Tour#Spanish#Umag#Next#Tennis Channel#Spaniard
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires

An ailing Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in a dramatic Australian Open quarter-final – and was then accused by his opponent of receiving preferential treatment.The Canadian became involved in a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes at the start of the second set of his 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 defeat over the amount of time Nadal was taking to get ready to receive serve.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation, the 22-year-old shouted: “You guys are all corrupt,” and he and Nadal then exchanged words at the net about the matter.Shapovalov is far...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I'm completely destroyed'

Rafael Nadal is through to his seventh Australian Open semi-final and the 36th at Majors in a career. Rafa had to dig deep against the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, prevailing 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and eight minutes to remain on the course towards the 21st Major crown.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘You guys are all corrupt’: Denis Shapovalov rants at umpire over Rafael Nadal’s play at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov accused a match umpire of being "corrupt" over what he thought was Rafael Nadal's slow play at the Australian Open.Canadian Shapovalov pulled off one of the biggest victories of his career to beat third seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round to reach his third slam quarter-final and first in Melbourne.But the 22-year-old was unable to find his best form in the opening set against the Spaniard, though, and then showed his frustration by getting into a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes over the time Nadal was taking between points.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini result after Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty win

Follow all the reaction from another thrilling day at the Australian Open as the quarter-final stage got underway in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal booked his place in the semi-finals with a momentous five-set victory over young Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who is attempting to take advantage of Novak Djokovic’s absence and win a record 21st men’s grand slam, will face Matteo Berrettini after the Italian prevailed in another marathon match against Gael Monfils, who had rallied from two sets down to force a decider. In the women’s singles, Madison Keys pulled off a thrilling upset against No 4...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We need to find a way that the pain is...'

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is grateful for the career he has had as he has achieved much more than he ever dreamed of. Nadal, 35, is one of the most successful players in tennis history, as he is tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the list of all-time Grand Slam records with 20 Majors.
TENNIS
AFP

Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
TENNIS
AFP

Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters

Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. Nadal will now face Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev -- who said "everything" went wrong. Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in an 81-minute first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory. "First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious from a marathon first-set tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal make the semis – day nine at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty took contrasting paths to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.Barty needed just 63 minutes to dispatch Jessica Pegula after Nadal had battled for more than four hours in the Melbourne sun to see off Denis Shapovalov before becoming embroiled in an argument about time-wasting.Barty will next face Madison Keys who upset Barbora Krejcikova, while Nadal takes on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini after the Italian came through his own five-setter against Gael Monfils.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayWow. I’m forever grateful. My purpose today and everyday is to change perceptions so people...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy