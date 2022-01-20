ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB warns no ‘silver bullet’ can fix red-ball cricket as 2022 fixtures released

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
 5 days ago

England and Joe Root were warned there is “no silver bullet” to remedy the various complaints about first-class cricket that have arisen following a dismal Ashes campaign.

An uncomfortable spotlight has shone on the LV= Insurance County Championship after a 4-0 thrashing Down Under with Test captain Root and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison calling for a red-ball “reset”.

There will be five rounds of Championship matches in June and July, as opposed to just three last year, as the competition returns to its regular two-division structure following a couple of revamped seasons caused by the pandemic.

But the season is set to start on April 7, with four successive weeks of red-ball matches, and finish on September 26 – with no Championship fixtures at all in August when the second edition of The Hundred will take precedence.

Neil Snowball, the ECB’s managing director of county cricket, admitted that the schedule is far from ideal in striking a balance between the formats but any significant changes will have to wait until at least next year.

“The fixture schedule is a step forward from last year but don’t expect this schedule to be everything that we need it to be to address some of the challenges of red-ball cricket,” Snowball said.

“We know there’s no silver bullet, all of the different things that we need to consider have been talked about a lot – whether it’s what type of ball we use, what type of pitches we play on, the format of competitions, etc.

“It needs a comprehensive review. I think there’s a feeling that we haven’t got the balance right (between the formats) at the moment and that’s what we need to look at.

“We need to get the first-class counties, the ECB, the PCA (Professional Cricketers’ Association) and the other stakeholders together and then work out a plan through this year hopefully so that we can start making some changes from 2023. But there’s absolute commitment to do that.”

Yorkshire’s placement in Division One led to the suggestion relegation will not be part of their punishment for bungling Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations although Snowball was unable to shed little fresh light on the issue.

He rejected suggestions the delay in announcing this season’s fixtures had been down to awaiting what penalties might be handed down to Yorkshire following an ECB investigation, which is still ongoing.

But Snowball said: “I can confirm the fixtures are as published. Yorkshire are in Division One and everyone should work on that basis, that Yorkshire are playing in Division One and plan accordingly.

“If anything changes then everybody will communicate it in due course.”

A First-Class County Select XI has been created to take on New Zealand and South Africa, the main Test opposition this summer, in one-off matches with the idea of giving England players or those on the margins some meaningful time in the middle after getting scant preparation ahead of facing India in last year’s marquee home event.

There are no plans to stage the curtain-raising Champion County match this year while the Bob Willis Trophy in its current guise has been scrapped – although the ECB is eager to honour the late fast bowler with a match this term and discussions with his family are ongoing.

The Vitality Blast will be played over a seven-week window, beginning on May 25 and ending with Finals Day at Edgbaston on July 16, marking the earliest conclusion to the competition which is entering its 20th year.

Additionally, the tournament will have 10 double-headers alongside the women’s Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 matches, which will be played back-to-back at the same venue, emulating a successful formula from The Hundred last year.

The Royal London One-Day Cup will once again run concurrently with The Hundred but the final on September 17 will revert to a Saturday, having been controversially held on Thursday last year, while the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy’s showpiece on September 25 is set to be held at Lord’s for the first time.

The Independent

George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
WORLD
The Independent

Skier Dave Ryding believes avoiding parties was key to World Cup glory

Dave Ryding reckons all those skipped après-ski drinking sessions helped him strike World Cup gold aged 35. The Rocket first strapped on skis aged six but is ageing like a fine alpine wine, winning all four of Great Britain's top-level medals since turning 30. The single biggest building block for that longevity has been a sheltered lifestyle and Ryding credits that for his stunning slalom success at Kitzbuhel.“In my twenties, I didn’t go out partying," said Ryding."I’ve always done my training and I think that does pay off in later life. I’m doing better numbers in the gym and running...
SPORTS
The Independent

England focusing on ‘small details’ in preparations to win World Cup

Gareth Southgate is focusing on the “small details” that will help England in their bid to win the World Cup later this year.The Three Lions have been the nearly men in the last four years as they were semi-finalists in Russia in 2018 while also losing the Euro 2020 final last summer.Southgate knows his side are not far away from ending a 56-year trophy drought and intends to use the time before the winter tournament to get everything in order.“It’s firstly a brilliant challenge for us,” he said. “The team have got to a certain level and there is a...
SPORTS
Azeem Rafiq
SkySports

ECB partners with Kick It Out in attempt to address racism in cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a partnership with football's leading anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, supported by Sky, in an attempt to address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion within the sport. The project, to which Sky have pledged £100,000, comes after a parliamentary committee released...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29...
SPORTS
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England hoping for more mentality advantages after hiring forensic psychologist

Eddie Jones has enlisted a forensic psychologist to boost England’s GuinnessSix Nations title bid in the belief that enhanced mindsets offer the greatest scope for improvement in his team.Dr Nashater Deu Solheim, a Norwegian specialist in persuasion and influence, has been working with Jones and his coaching assistants ahead of the February 5 opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.Jones insists that with international rugby becoming increasingly competitive on the field, it is through the fine-tuning of psychology and clever use of data that England will benefit most.“Nashater Deu Solheim is helping us improve our communication skills, not only as a coaching...
RUGBY
The Independent

England wing Jonny May to miss at least opening two rounds of Six Nations

Jonny May’s participation in England’s Guinness Six Nations hinges on a visit to a specialist this week, with the Gloucester wing set to miss at least the opening two rounds.An ongoing knee problem has got progressively worse, resulting in his absence against Perpignan on Saturday and subsequent withdrawal from Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad.May has been an ever-present under Jones since 2017 and is an influential member of the backline, creating a highlights reel of spectacular tries, but he now faces a race against time to involved in England’s title quest.😔 Jonny May has withdrawn from the @EnglandRugby squad with...
WORLD
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
RUGBY
India
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Middlesex chairman criticised for comments on Black and Asian interest in cricket

The chairman of Middlesex County Cricket Club has been criticised for comments made about Black and Asian interest in the sport.Appearing in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee alongside several other county chairmen, Mike O’Farrell claimed that prospective South Asian players preferred to pursue education, and that football and rugby were “more attractive” to people from the “Afro-Caribbean community”.O’Farrell’s remarks were made as part of a hearing conducted by DCMS following the release of the department’s report on racism in cricket, which was published on Friday 14 January.“The football and rugby worlds become...
EDUCATION
The Independent

England captain Joe Root named ICC men’s Test cricketer of the year

Joe Root has been named the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021.The England captain scored 1,708 runs in Test cricket in 2021, the third highest tally by a single batter in a year in history.He joins Sir Alastair Cook (2011), his predecessor as captain, as the only English cricketers to take the annual prize.“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” said Root, who was recognised ahead of fellow nominees Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne and Ravichandran Ashwin.“I am very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world and it...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s death bowling must improve, admits Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood believes Chris Jordan is the “perfect” Twenty20 cricketer but admits England’s shortcomings while bowling at the back end of innings have been highlighted recently.Jordan is renowned as one of the world’s best fielders and his batting in the first two T20s against the West Indies has been a fillip in the Caribbean, although he has seemed to go off the boil while bowling at the death.For so long England’s go-to as the game reaches a crescendo, Jordan was pummelled by Jimmy Neesham in England’s T20 World Cup loss against New Zealand in November, leaking 23 in the over...
SPORTS
The Independent

Yorkshire could learn next week if international hosting rights will be restored

Yorkshire could discover next week if their right to stage international matches at Headingley will be restored.The county had lucrative matches scheduled for this summer removed from them by the England and Wales Cricket Board last November over their handling of an investigation into allegations of racial harassment and bullying by former player Azeem Rafiq.Members of Yorkshire’s leadership team, including new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel, will make a presentation to the ECB next Tuesday, with club members voting on changes to the county’s board structure at an extraordinary general meeting the following day.ECB deputy chair Martin Darlow told a select...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Marler withdraws from England squad with Covid in latest Six Nations setback

England’s build-up to the Guinness Six Nations has been disrupted by their first outbreak of Covid after Joe Marler tested positive for the second time in three months.Marler’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Tuesday morning and the Harlequins prop has withdrawn from Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad that is training in Brighton this week.He was forced to miss the autumn victory over Australia for the same reason, but subsequently returned as a replacement against South Africa a week later.England have opted against calling in a replacement but with the 31-year-old’s period of self-isolation lasting into next...
WORLD
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
