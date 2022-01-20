ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tears for Virgil Abloh at posthumous Paris show

By Anne-Christine POUJOULAT, Philippe LOPEZ, Christophe ARCHAMBAULT, Eric Randolph and Olga Nedbaeva, Ed JONES
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dk4yW_0dqq0KYt00
Models took to the catwalk dressed as angels in Abloh's last show in Paris /AFP

There were tears on the catwalk on Thursday as the final Louis Vuitton show by US designer Virgil Abloh, whose death shocked the industry last year, drew rapturous applause at Paris Fashion Week.

The multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer.

A close associate of Kanye West, Abloh was the first black American to be named creative director of a top French fashion house and brought streetwear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury.

His final menswear show was built around an elaborate "Dreamhouse" concept with elaborately dressed angels and breakdancing models.

There was a typical blend of street and high style, with skirts, laces and heels -- and even an outfit that evoked a wedding dress topped with a cap -- showing his disregard for gender boundaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rW6tn_0dqq0KYt00
Speculation is rife around who will replace Abloh /AFP/File

"I don't believe in gender, I believe in design," Abloh was quoted as saying in the show notes.

At the end, when the designer would traditionally take a bow, his team emerged instead, bringing the audience to their feet, many with tears in their eyes.

- 'Such a waste' -

Dior designer Kim Jones paid tribute to the man who replaced him at the helm of Louis Vuitton back in 2018.

"It's going to be very emotional," Jones said ahead of the show.

"(Virgil and I) travelled the world together. I feel very lucky to have known him. It's such a waste to think what he would have done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKcXP_0dqq0KYt00
Street styles and radical art collided as always in Abloh's last show /AFP

"He planned everything so perfectly up to the last minute. You have to commend him, he was so brave in it," Jones added.

Louis Vuitton says the final collection was 95 percent ready at the time of Abloh's death.

That has bought the company time in finding a replacement for the coveted job -- though it will not be easy to match Abloh's street-cred.

"It's a choice that requires audacity -- just as the choice of Virgil was audacious," said Serge Carreira, a fashion specialist at Sciences Po university in Paris.

- 'Really powerful' -

Abloh, who ran his own wildly popular Off-White label before joining Louis Vuitton, was one of the pioneers of collaborations between brands, hooking up with Nike, Evian and even Ikea.

Bianca Saunders, an up-and-coming black British designer who presented her first show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, said: "What Virgil gave to a lot of people is showing them how to be multi-disciplinary and not afraid to create whatever you wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUQoH_0dqq0KYt00
Abloh worked closely with Kanye West before launching his own brand Off-White /AFP/File

"That was really powerful. He's had an impact on so many people's lives and when I met him, he was such a nice person," she told AFP.

Among the many candidates rumoured to fill Abloh's shoes are his former collaborators Samuel Ross and Heron Preston, Reebok designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and British artistic director Grace Wales Bonner.

Kanye's name has also been in the mix.

Louis Vuitton is auctioning 200 pairs of Nike Air Force 1 trainers, designed by Abloh -- with a starting price of $2,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31f8l3_0dqq0KYt00
The Nike Air Force 1s are being auctioned at Sotheby's in New York /AFP

The money will go to its "Post-Modern" foundation, which sponsors fashion students from African and Afro-American backgrounds.

whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the $55 Cloud Shoes That We Must Get Our Hands on in 2022

According to Kendall Jenner, you don't need a fancy, feathered dress or crystal-covered heels to post an awe-worthy Instagram for New Year's Eve. Rather, slippers and sweatpants will more than cut it. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of images from the first weekend of 2022 with the caption, "my weekend." Included in the mix were none of her usual hyper-elevated street style looks but instead a selection of quarantine-ready ensembles that, despite their more low-key vibe, still managed to make it to the top of our style mood board for the year ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

André Leon Talley’s best fashion moments: from bespoke suits to iconic kaftans

Beloved fashion icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73, leaving the fashion world in mourning.The former US Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives confirmed in a statement.Over his five-decade-long career, Talley, who became US Vogue’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995 and later the magazine’s editor-at-large, was a glamorous staple at events like runway shows, red carpets and launches.Fellow designers, models and other members of the fashion industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”.We take a look at some of the late journalist’s best fashion moments...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Naomi Campbell, J Balvin, Venus Williams Show Up for Virgil Abloh Like He Showed Up for Everyone

Click here to read the full article. An inspiration. A mentor. A hard worker. A friend. A man who left a mark on hearts. At Virgil Abloh’s final men’s wear collection for Louis Vuitton in Paris on Thursday, all those who crossed paths with him painted the portrait of a great designer, and an even better human being.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour “Remember, post-Virgil, fashion is a way better place. In June 2018, it isn’t where it is today. He made it ’not exclusive,’ made it inclusive and showed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WOKV

Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American creative director who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. The stage of a bedroom, staircase, trampoline and smoking chimney on the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Louis Vuitton Shows Final Virgil Abloh Collection, Curator Stephane Ackermann Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 21, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines FAIR PLAY. Running an art fair does not sound like a fun job these days, with case spikes and health regulations constantly threatening the best-laid plans. Art Basel Hong Kong is on the calendar for March (with a bevy of “ghost booths”), but has May dates as a backup, as ARTnews has noted. TEFAF Maastricht in the Netherlands has rescheduled its March fair to June. And right now, in Los Angeles, the LA Art Show is on; a bevy of events, including Frieze, arrive next month. In the L.A. Times, Deborah Vankin writes that a “choose your own adventure” approach has taken hold, as people make their own...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Is Front Row-Ready in Sheer Sparkling Top, Oversized Trousers and Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell made a sleek statement on the front row in Paris. The supermodel was spotted while arriving at the Dior Men’s fall 2022 show by Kim Jones. For the ensemble, Campbell donned a monochrome black outfit from Dior that featured a coat with purple accents on the sleeve over a sheer top. She paired them with black oversized trousers. She accessorized with a glittery Dior Saddle Bag and a pair of Dior aviators. When it came down to the shoes, Campbell slipped her feet into a pair of pointed-toe black pumps that helped to tie the look together nicely while also...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
