Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

By ANDY BUCHANAN
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
President Joko Widodo compared the proposed new agency to the International Monetary Fund /POOL/AFP

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum.

Widodo said the agency would strengthen the world's "health resilience" and help make the global health system more inclusive and more responsive to crises.

"The Indonesian presidency will fight to strengthen the world's health resilience architecture, which will be run by a global agency," he said in a speech to the World Economic Forum's online meeting.

"(Its) task is to mobilise world health resources, including for financing health emergencies, purchasing vaccines, medicines and medical devices."

The Indonesian leader said the World Health Organization had showed limited capacity to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many current global health collaborations including on vaccines were only temporary programmes, he added.

"The WHO's role has yet to cover many strategic aspects for the world," Widodo said.

Comparing the new agency to the International Monetary Fund, the president said it would help formulate standardised protocols for activities such as cross-border travel and would work on boosting manufacturing capacity for medicines and medical equipment.

He called on the world's major economies to co-finance the initiative and reach an agreement during Indonesia's presidency of the G20 this year.

"The costs are clearly much smaller than the world's losses due to the fragility of the global health system," Widodo said.

Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.

Its official G20 presidency slogan is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" and its focus will be on global health architecture, the transition to sustainable energy, and digital transformation, the president said.

The Southeast Asian country was severely impacted by the pandemic last year, with hospitals running out of beds and medical oxygen during the peak of its outbreak in July.

Indonesia has reported more than 144,000 deaths from Covid-19.

It has struggled to procure enough vaccines for its large population, with just 45 percent of its 270 million people currently fully vaccinated.

AFP

Health
Manufacturing
AFP

Seven injured in US F-35 incident in South China Sea

Seven US sailors were injured Monday in a Navy F-35C fighter "landing mishap" on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the Navy said. The accident occurred while the F-35C Lightning II, a stealth combat aircraft, was attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson during routine flight operations, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. The pilot of the aircraft was in stable condition after ejecting and being rescued by a helicopter. Seven sailors were injured, three of whom were evacuated to Manila, Philippines for treatment, where their condition was listed as stable.
MILITARY
MedicalXpress

World breaks daily COVID case record

The world registered a record-high average of more than three million coronavirus cases a day between January 13 and 19, fuelled by the Omicron variant, an AFP tally showed Thursday. The figure has increased more than five-fold since the highly transmissible strain was detected in South Africa and Botswana in...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

France to ease COVID restrictions starting Feb. 2

France will begin a gradual lifting of COVID restrictions from February 2 amid "encouraging signs" that the wave of infections due to the Omicron variant is ebbing, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday. Even though authorities registered a record 464,769 new daily cases on Tuesday, Castex said the implementation of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hong Kong health authorities warn of worsening COVID outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health officials warned on Saturday of a significantly worsening COVID-19 outbreak in the Asian financial hub as suspected infection numbers rose in a congested residential area. Health officials said some 26 confirmed cases and more than 100 cases classed as preliminary positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan defence zone

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record. The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's ADIZ -- the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

