ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

‘Follow your dreams’: Oldest F-16 pilot bids farewell to the skies

By Tom Palmer, Adrienne Bankert
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FOhT_0dqq0Ajd00

( NewsNation Now ) — After 33 years and about 5,000 hours in the air, Lt. Col. Joseph “Hooter” Feheley is hanging up his wings for good.

A real-life “Top Gun” Maverick, Feheley is the oldest F-16 pilot to retire.

Feheley’s first job was as a young stockbroker in Miami, but he knew he wanted more. He decided to take flying lessons locally, and quickly realized he had a passion for the craft, according to a statement.

Feheley joined the United States Air Force in 1988 with the hopes of becoming an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. Unfortunately, at the time, the position for that fighter jet was unavailable, so he began training for the A-10 Warthog.

He flew the A-10 from 1990 to 1994, when he got accepted for his coveted position of F-16 pilot.

Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

He has since served in every military campaign since Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Feheley’s retirement came at 59 years and 364 days of age.

“Well, I definitely don’t feel 60,” Feheley said during an appearance on “ Morning in America .” “When I looked at my grandfather when he was 60, he was an old man. And I don’t feel that way now.”

Feheley attributes his feeling young to flying.

“It does,” Feheley said. “You’re constantly surrounded by a bunch of brand new second lieutenants that come in the squadron with their hair on fire. And they keep you from being an old man.”

Mystery surrounds missing student last seen in 2004

Most service members spend 20 years in the military and then retire. Feheley’s career spanned 33 years.

“I think kind of like everybody at first I joined for patriotism,” he said. “And then somewhere along the line, I figured out that it was really cool to be a fighter pilot and get to shoot missiles, drop bombs and break things. And in the end, I was able to spend 22 years at Homestead Air Reserve Base, the 482nd Fighter Wing there. And it’s 22 years of people and memories and deployments, that are the things and making those friendships are the things that keep you in the Air Force for 33 years.”

What advice does Feheley have for young recruits who are stepping into a plane for the first time?

“The answer there would be to truly follow your dreams,” he said. “Figure out what you want to be when you go out the door in the morning, something that you love, because if you don’t love it, you’re not going to be good at it. And then do the hard work to make that happen.”

How To Watch NewsNation

What’s next for Feheley?

“I’m going to be a general contractor,” he said. “I have a Florida general contractor’s license. And so instead of dropping bombs and breaking things, I’m going to build a few things and figure out what I’m going to be when I grow up.”

Watch the full interview with Lt. Col. Joseph “Hooter” Feheley in the video player at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Free sweet potatoes to be given out by JSU on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Center for University-Based Development and the Society of St. Andrew will host a free, 20,000 pound sweet potato giveaway during Crop Drop 2022. Neighbors can pick the sweet potatoes up at the Blackburn Middle School parking lot at 1311 West Pearl Street on Saturday, January 29 from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

KEM, Babyface to perform at Mississippi Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – American R&B singers KEM and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds are coming Jackson. The Full-Circle Tour will take place at the Mississippi Coliseum on Friday, April 15 at 8:00 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m. The general sale tickets will be available for purchase […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Jackson. The shooting happened on Lamar Street near Capitol Street Tuesday afternoon. Police said the two victims were taken to the hospital. At last check, they were in stable condition. Investigators have not released any information about a […]
JACKSON, MS
kitsapdailynews.com

USS Kitty Hawk bids farewell

The U.S. Navy’s USS Kitty Hawk headed through the waters of Sinclair Inlet and Rich Passage Saturday — and into the mists of history as it departed its longtime portage in Bremerton to a Texas ship scrapyard. The 1,069-foot decommissioned supercarrier was escorted through the Puget Sound waters...
BREMERTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry couple bids farewell to railroad display

CRANBERRY TWP — The Hoffman Railroad is pulling into its final station. For 35 years, Frank Hoffman has set up his train layout that sprawls across his living room from Thanksgiving until the end of January. The 8-foot-by-30-foot layout rests on a plywood table supported by sawhorses and the family couches. The intricate setup contains trains, tracks, houses, a drive-in theater with moving pictures and sound, carousels, a roller coaster, tunnels, people, animals and vehicles.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F 16#Pilot#Newsnation#Falcon
AFP

India bids farewell to 'supermum' tiger Collarwali

Indian animal lovers are in mourning over the sudden passing of a nationally famous tigress credited with repopulating a forest redoubt for her endangered kin. Collarwali, dubbed "supermum" by local press for giving birth to nearly 30 cubs, died peacefully at the weekend after an intestinal problem. Sombre conservation officers gently carried Collarwali's body onto a funeral pyre garlanded with flowers for her ritual cremation. "The tigress was very popular at the reserve and with the local community," Alok Mishra, field director of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh state, told AFP.
PETS
AFP

Seven injured in US F-35 incident in South China Sea

Seven US sailors were injured Monday in a Navy F-35C fighter "landing mishap" on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the Navy said. The accident occurred while the F-35C Lightning II, a stealth combat aircraft, was attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson during routine flight operations, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. The pilot of the aircraft was in stable condition after ejecting and being rescued by a helicopter. Seven sailors were injured, three of whom were evacuated to Manila, Philippines for treatment, where their condition was listed as stable.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Dogs of All Time

Creating a manageable list of famous dogs is no easy task. Even before dogs became internet famous, there was a lengthy roster of canines who leaped into our imagination, making us laugh and cry — just like some of the best family-friendly dogs — inspiring us and guiding us with their exploits, real and fictional. […]
PETS
WJTV 12

Land purchased for new high school in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County School District Board of Trustees approved the purchase of a plot of land for a new high school on Tuesday, January 25. The land, which is 103 acres, is located on Highway 49 just north of Howard Industries and south of AirSouth Heating and Cooling. The location […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Seven US sailors injured after jet’s ‘landing mishap’ in South China Sea

Seven military personnel were injured after a US warplane suffered a “landing mishap” on the deck of an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the US navy has said. The incident happened during routine flight operations while the F-35C warplane was trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on Monday in the South China Sea. “The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” the navy said on Tuesday. “The pilot is in stable condition. There were seven total sailors injured.”Of the seven injured, three were evacuated...
MILITARY
The Independent

2 Japanese planes fly more aid to Tonga after volcanic blast

Two Japanese aircraft left Australia on Monday to deliver more vital aid to Tonga as the Pacific nation deals with the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami.The Japanese Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Kawasaki C-2 left the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley in Queensland state to make the 3,300-kilometer (2,050-mile) journey east to the islands that were devastated by the Jan. 15 twin disasters, the Australian Defense Department said in a statement.“Australia proudly joins Japan and other Pacific Island countries working along side the people of Tonga,” the statement said.Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for being a felon with a firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, Andre Rene Williams, 53, pawned a stolen firearm on December 16, 2017.  Williams has twelve prior felony convictions for both violent and non-violent offenses.  Williams pled guilty […]
WJTV 12

Nine Jackson schools will be virtual on Tuesday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be all-virtual on Tuesday, January 25 due to low or no water pressure. The following schools will be virtual: Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive Blackburn Middle, 1311 […]
WJTV 12

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home in Moselle caught on fire on Monday, January 24. Ovett, Union and Southwest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire at 110 Job R. Lane around 1:00 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. The homeowner said he lived in the home with his wife, but no […]
MOSELLE, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County implements new 911 service

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez and Adams County E911 service is implementing 911eye Emergency Streaming so first responders can see the situation before arriving. The Natchez Democrat reported when someone calls 911 from a smartphone, they can allow dispatchers to access their camera to see the situation in real-time. The dispatcher sends a text with […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy