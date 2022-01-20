ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerton, AR

Watch: Runaway go-kart smashes garage, drags driver

By Garrett Fergeson, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHBPt_0dqq09w900

CENTERTON, Ark. ( KNWA ) — A stalled go-kart came to life, crashed into an Arkansas home’s garage and dragged its driver before they regained control and drove away, and it was all caught on home security video.

Police are looking for the driver of the go-kart, which caused nearly $1,000 in damage to the garage.

On a snowy Jan. 15, just after noon, home security video captured a go-kart driving and stopping in the residential neighborhood in Centerton. The driver comes to a stop at an intersection.

Teen truckers? Some hope new rule could ease driver shortage

In the video, it appears the go-kart stalls. The driver, wearing a brown jacket, sits and appears to puzzle over their options before getting out and attempting to restart their ride.

After the sixth tug on the pull-start, the driverless go-kart springs to life and takes off directly towards a home. Gaining speed, the go-kart ramps up the driveway and slams into a garage door.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STIVX_0dqq09w900
    All caught on home security video, a stalled go-kart comes to life and smashes into a homeowner’s garage. Centerton police department is now looking for the driver responsible for nearly $1,000 in damage. | Courtesy: Sankar Kandhasamy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhlUM_0dqq09w900
    All caught on home security video, a stalled go-kart comes to life and smashes into a homeowner’s garage. Centerton police department is now looking for the driver responsible for nearly $1,000 in damage. | Courtesy: Sankar Kandhasamy

The driver places their hands on their head seemingly in shock and runs after the go-kart.

Another home security camera captures the second the go-kart smashes into the garage door. You see the driver sprint up and pull the go-kart from the garage. Then, with the kart’s wheels still spinning, it takes off again, this time with the driver hanging on tight.

Security video shows the driver being dragged across the driveway into the yard behind the kart as the wheels don’t stop turning. After knocking out a yard light and taking a 90-degree turn, it finally comes to a stop.

Arkansas lures tech workers with free Bitcoin — and a bike

The driver appears to assess what just happened and takes off back in the direction they came.

The Centerton police department posted on its Facebook page two videos and photos of the driver in hopes they can be identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Woman sentenced for drunk-driving crash that killed 4

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed four people. The Sun Herald reported Tara Leigh Cox was sentenced on Monday, January 24. She pled guilty to four counts of felony driving under the influence. A judge sentenced Cox to serve 60 years with […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home in Moselle caught on fire on Monday, January 24. Ovett, Union and Southwest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire at 110 Job R. Lane around 1:00 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. The homeowner said he lived in the home with his wife, but no […]
MOSELLE, MS
WJTV 12

82-year-old man dies in Natchez car crash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An 82-year-old man died following a single-car crash in Natchez around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21. The Natchez Democrat reported Billy Parks, of Natchez, was traveling south on Canal Street when his car swerved to the right and crashed into an old toll booth at the Natchez Visitor’s Center. He […]
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Jackson. The shooting happened on Lamar Street near Capitol Street Tuesday afternoon. Police said the two victims were taken to the hospital. At last check, they were in stable condition. Investigators have not released any information about a […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Centerton, AR
Accidents
City
Centerton, AR
Centerton, AR
Crime & Safety
Centerton, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for being a felon with a firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, Andre Rene Williams, 53, pawned a stolen firearm on December 16, 2017.  Williams has twelve prior felony convictions for both violent and non-violent offenses.  Williams pled guilty […]
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Arthur Jones of Southaven

UPDATE: DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Arthur Lee Jones has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Arthur Lee Jones, of Southaven. Jones is described as six feet two inches tall, […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Kart#Kart#Security Camera#Traffic Accident
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit, killed on U.S. 51 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Pike County on Saturday, January 22. According to Corporal Craig James with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the incident happened on U.S 51 just after 6:30 p.m. James said Sundae Montague, 42, of Magnolia, was traveling south on U.S. 51 […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Monique Green of Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Monique Green, of Jackson, on Sunday, January 23. They said Green, 47, is five feet tall, 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Maclean Road in Hinds County on Tuesday, January 18. […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crime-fighting forum to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes plans to host a community forum to discuss crime solutions. Stokes said he will invite law enforcement and community members to join the forum on Thursday, January 27 at the new Mount Olive Baptist Church. This comes on the heels of a double-homicide that happened on […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate double homicide at Rainbow Motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Sunday, January 23. The incident happened at the Rainbow Motel on Medgar Evers Boulevard. According to Officer Sam Brown, the victims were a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman. They have not been identified. Brown stated the women were both shot […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Sheriff: Woman sent fake fax trying to free jail inmate

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a woman was arrested and charged after sending a fake fax that she hoped would get her boyfriend released from jail. The Lee County jail received a fax Jan. 11 purporting to be from the county Justice Court, saying it was ordering the release of an inmate, […]
WJTV 12

Kosciusko looking to hire new police officers

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Kosciusko Police Department (KPD) announced the department is looking to hire new officers. According to officials, the new non-certified officers starting salary will be $32,279, and the certified officers salary will be up to $38,503. Officers who are hired will receive a career opportunity, health benefits, and state […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Bovina Drive rail crossing closed for cleaning

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bovina Drive rail crossing in Warren County will close on Monday, January 24 as crews clean the railroad site. The Vicksburg Post reported the road closed at 5:00 a.m. so Kansas City Southern Railroad, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and E3 Environmental Group can clean the site of the […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Restaurant in Pearl catches fire

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at Ruby Tuesday in Pearl on Sunday, January 23. City leaders said there were no injuries and that the fire started in an exterior wall. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Mt. Moriah Road closed for repairs

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders announced Mt. Moriah Road has closed for repairs on Monday, January 24. The closure is south of the intersection of Belknap Road. Crews will be working to repair cross drains.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Nine Jackson schools will be virtual on Tuesday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be all-virtual on Tuesday, January 25 due to low or no water pressure. The following schools will be virtual: Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive Blackburn Middle, 1311 […]
WJTV 12

Arby’s restaurant to be built in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Board of Aldermen approved site plans for an Arby’s restaurant to be built at the former Bumper’s drive-in location. The Clinton Courier reported there were issues with the initial site plans for the restaurant. Civil engineers discovered there wouldn’t be enough space for a drive-thru. City Community Development Director […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy