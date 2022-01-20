CSPD Officer shoots suspect after car chase

A Colorado Springs Police Officer shot and wounded a suspect involved in a car chase at the Colony Hill Apartments on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said that the incident began last night at 11:53 PM when officers parked at the 4700 block of Harrier Ridge Drive heard a bullet pass by their patrol car.

Officers then began checking the area for the suspect of the shots fired and found a gray SUV in the area. They then attempted to make a traffic stop at Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive.

Officers say then that the SUV fled the scene at a high speed, and after losing the vehicle for less than a minute, they then found it again at Colony Hills Apartments, where they found a man who matched the description of the car's driver.

Police say the man saw the officers and began to run away. Officers then began to check the building and one officer found the man in one of the building's common areas. The suspect then pointed a weapon at the CSPD officer, and at least one of the officers on the scene fired back.

The suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Austin Hood. Mr. Hood has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges, First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Felony Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, and Parole Violation.

Police stayed on the scene at the Colony Hills Apartment Complex for several hours. Per Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation.

No other community members or officers were injured, one officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave per CSPD's policy.

