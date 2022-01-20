ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

U of Michigan latest to dole out massive sex misconduct settlement

By Katie Smith
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opAs0_0dqpzt5f00

This report talks about sexual abuse and assault. Anyone in need of services can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or visit the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network at www.rainn.org for additional resources.

( NewsNation Now ) — A $490 million University of Michigan sexual abuse payout announced Wednesday is the latest of several multimillion-dollar settlements between universities and alleged victims.

Among those are payouts from Michigan State University, Penn State and the University of Southern California.

Police ID suspect in Brianna Kupfer killing
Sexual assault lawsuit settlements at major US universities
Infogram University of Michigan

The University of Michigan on Tuesday reached a $490 million settlement with 1,050 people who say they were sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Robert Anderson .

Anderson, now deceased, began working at the university in 1966 and retired in 2003. A whistleblower’s 2018 letter to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel sparked an investigation into Anderson’s conduct.

Prior to Tuesday’s settlement, the university was in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits, mostly by men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations.

Anderson, who died in 200, was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football. A number of football players and other athletes have come forward to accuse Anderson of sexually abusing them.

University staff missed multiple opportunities to stop Anderson over his 37-year career, according to a report by a firm that the school hired.

Michigan State University

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from 332 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. He built an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, and several Olympic gold medalists were among his victims .

A separate $380 million settlement also was announced last year with USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and is serving three prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

How To Watch NewsNation Penn State

Penn State has paid out more than $100 million to more than 40 people who said they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

In July, former Penn State President Graham Spanier reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence for child endangerment in a case stemming from the Sandusky investigation.

Spanier was charged over his response to a 2001 allegation that Sandusky was seen showering alone with a boy.

University of Southern California

In March, 2021, the University of Southern California agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused George Tyndall — the college’s longtime campus gynecologist — of sexual abuse.

That’s separate from an earlier agreement to pay $215 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that applied to about 18,000 women who were patients of Tyndall’s.

Allegations against Tyndall first surfaced in 2018 in an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, which revealed that the doctor had been the subject of complaints of sexual misconduct at USC dating back to the 1990s.

He wasn’t suspended until 2016, when a nurse reported him to a rape crisis center. He was able to quietly resign with a large payout the next year.

Tyndall surrendered his medical license in September 2019, records show.

He additionally was charged with 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct from 2009 to 2016 at the university’s student health center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Ole Miss online MBA program ranks 9th nationwide

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi ranked 9th in the country for public university online Master of Business (MBA) programs. United States News and World Report tied Ole Miss with the University of Maryland at College Park and the University of Massachusetts at Amhurst for the 9th spot. Ole Miss ranked 12th for […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Sheriff: Woman sent fake fax trying to free jail inmate

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a woman was arrested and charged after sending a fake fax that she hoped would get her boyfriend released from jail. The Lee County jail received a fax Jan. 11 purporting to be from the county Justice Court, saying it was ordering the release of an inmate, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

4,909 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,909 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 699,002 with 10,755 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Crime-fighting forum to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes plans to host a community forum to discuss crime solutions. Stokes said he will invite law enforcement and community members to join the forum on Thursday, January 27 at the new Mount Olive Baptist Church. This comes on the heels of a double-homicide that happened on […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Warde Manuel
Person
Graham Spanier
Person
Larry Nassar
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $10M for highway development

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden announced Mississippi will receive $10,285,444 under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is Mississippi’s portion of the total $246 million given to the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS), which is a project that was initiated in 1965 to connect isolated regions to interstates. A total of $1.2 billion […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC: Unvaccinated kids at higher risk of contracting COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A trio of scientific papers on the effects of COVID-19 in children emphasizes its risks and the strong benefits of vaccination. The articles come from Overcoming COVID-19, a national study on COVID-19 in children and adolescents. Children’s of Mississippi at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is one of 70 pediatric […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDE awards Jackson State $2M in grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) awarded $2,038,589 in grants to Jackson State University (JSU). The funds will cover tuition and expenses for individuals seeking a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education.  “This grant will help those individuals reach their milestone of achieving a teacher’s license,” said LaKeshia Opara-Nadi, Ed.D., assistant professor for […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#U Of Michigan#Sex Abuse#Incest National Network#Penn State
WJTV 12

12,711 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 12,711 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between January 21-23. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 694,093 with 10,734 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for being a felon with a firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, Andre Rene Williams, 53, pawned a stolen firearm on December 16, 2017.  Williams has twelve prior felony convictions for both violent and non-violent offenses.  Williams pled guilty […]
WJTV 12

ADA Hodges to run for Hinds County Chancery Judge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges announced that she will be running for Hinds County Chancery Court judge. Hodges is a member of the Kirksey Middle School and the Spann Elementary School PTAs. She is an active member of Rho Lambda Chapter of AKA, the Greenbriar Neighborhood Association and is a corporate […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi working on plans for pandemic relief money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators are taking the first steps toward spending some of the $1.8 billion the state is receiving from the federal government for pandemic relief. Senators passed bills Monday to put $104.6 million into the state Department of Mental Health, $59.1 million into the Department of Child Protection Services, $10.4 million into […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WJTV 12

$1.5M donated to Friends of Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Century Club Charites announced their donation of a $1.5 million to Friends of Children’s Hospital on January 25, 2022. The proceeds were from the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship hosted by the Century Club Charites. The check was presented to hospital at during a news conference on Tuesday. Since […]
WJTV 12

REPORT: Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin fired after short tenure

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin was dismissed from the Lafayette Police Department as of last week, according to multiple sources close to the investigation. The announcement comes less than three weeks after the Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that Griffin would be reinstated following his suspension in November, 2021 amid […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy