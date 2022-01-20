How 'Arthur' will wrap up its iconic 25-year run

After 25 years on air, Arthur is coming to close with a finale that reveals the characters grown up and the future that awaits them. The 25th anniversary of the show will be marked by a marathon of all 250+ episodes and movie specials that have aired over the years, culminating in four new episodes on February 21 that will conclude the entire series. The marathon and new episodes will be available to watch on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and livestream as well as the PBS KIDS YouTube channel beginning February 16 at 8:00 am CT through February 21 at 4:00 pm CT.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO