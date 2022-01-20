ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 'Arthur' will wrap up its iconic 25-year run

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The long-running PBS Kids' show "Arthur" will wrap up its historic 25-year run with a glimpse into the future for its beloved characters. PBS Kids announced this week the final four new episodes will premiere on Monday, Feb. 21. The episodes will wrap up a six-day marathon featuring more...

WTTW - Chicago PBS

'Arthur' Is Ending After 25 Years With the Characters Grown Up

After 25 years on air, Arthur is coming to close with a finale that reveals the characters grown up and the future that awaits them. The 25th anniversary of the show will be marked by a marathon of all 250+ episodes and movie specials that have aired over the years, culminating in four new episodes on February 21 that will conclude the entire series. The marathon and new episodes will be available to watch on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and livestream as well as the PBS KIDS YouTube channel beginning February 16 at 8:00 am CT through February 21 at 4:00 pm CT.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Arthur’ Is Officially Old: Here’s Why (and How) the PBS Icon Is Finally Growing Up

The rhythm of the street is certainly in for a big change: After 25 years, “Arthur” will be an adult. Yes, you read that right. Our favorite childhood aardvark icon is leaving third grade now that the beloved PBS animated series is coming to a close. The final season will conclude with a four-episode flash-forward to reveal the grown-up versions of Arthur and his friend group. Arthur, potentially married, dealing with taxes, and tired from a real-life job?! We can’t wrap our brains around it, either. Thankfully, audiences will have the chance to relive Arthur’s adolescence as part of a special 25th-anniversary marathon...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Arthur to Flash Forward Over 25 Years in the Future for PBS Series Finale

To celebrate 25 years of Arthur, and to bring its original generation of viewers face to face with their own mortality, PBS will conclude the beloved animated series with a flash-forward, which will move the story forward 25 years to catch up with grown-up versions of the series' characters. The series, which longtime Arthur writer Kathy Waugh revealed in July had not been in production for two years, will conclude next month with a four-part arc that will air on PBS stations and stream for free on PBS Kids on February 21.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character

This year marks 45 years since the first “Arthur” book hit shelves and the 25th and final season of the hit show on PBS. To celebrate the history-making aardvark, TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager talks with author Marc Brown about the impact the series had on kids and how it changed his life. “Never in a million years did I imagine I would go on all of these adventures because of Arthur,” he says.Jan. 24, 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 23

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 14 series debuts (including Kristen Bell in The Woman in the House, Christine Baranski in The Gilded Age...
TV SERIES
