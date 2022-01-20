ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudolph, Haskins eager to take over Steelers’ QB job

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph understands the baggage he carries. Dwayne Haskins too. The...

CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Steelers need a Black quarterback who can run and pass, like Mahomes, Kordell

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Kansas City to compete in; oops, I meant to “complete,” a wild card playoff game this past Sunday, Jan. 16. To say anything other than that about their 42-21 wild card defeat by the Chiefs other than the putrid performance of the Steelers offense featuring QB Ben Roethlisberger would be a total misrepresentation of the game; well, except for the valiant effort by the Steelers defense.
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Receives Punishment For What He Did During Steelers Game

The NFL is continuing to fine players for unsportsmanlike plays during games. Last Sunday against the Steelers, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill used a cheerleader’s pom-pom to celebrate his touchdown reception. No flag was thrown, but the NFL still noticed and fined him $12,875. Hill finished the game with 57...
FanSided

Steelers should swap JuJu Smith-Schuster for DJ Chark in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers must add explosiveness to their offense in 2022. Here’s why they should let JuJu Smith-Schuster walk and sign WR D.J. Chark. The Steelers need a spark on offense next season; that much is clear. Something Pittsburgh really lacked was an element of elite speed at the wide receiver position. Though Chase Claypool made an effort to stretch the field, he has good, but not great speed and the team had a terrible time trying to convert explosive plays.
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Steelers 'Giving Me Chance to Start,' Says Washington Ex QB Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team's never-ending search for a true franchise QB marches on. (How about a trade for Jimmy Garappolo? Or Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or Matt Corral from Ole Miss?) Meanwhile, one of the guys who once marched here as a candidate for that job, first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, is hoping to fulfill what he believes is his destiny as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh Steelers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 more players return to Steelers via reserve/future deals

Running back Trey Edmunds and offensive tackle Chaz Green were brought back to the Steelers on reserve/future contracts the team announced today. Both players spent time on the Steelers practice squad this past season. Green was elevated for two games in special teams capacity. Edmunds has been with the team on and off since 2018 and has appeared in 21 games.
AllSteelers

Steelers Best Option is Their Only Option for Defensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to promote defensive assistant Teryl Austin into the defensive coordinator role following the retirement of Keith Butler. Two things about the decision. First, everyone is right - the Steelers should be looking at options outside the organization as well as within. Options never hurt anybody,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins will remain in Pittsburgh

Apparently, Dwayne Haskins is wanted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Sunday afternoon that the Steelers will place a restricted free agent tender on the former Washington quarterback drafted in round one by Washington owner Daniel Snyder. Interestingly enough, the restricted free-agent tender will be an original-round...
FanSided

3 easy cuts would save Steelers more than $15 million in salary cap space

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ample spending money this offseason, but cutting these three players could save them even more in 2022. With the end of an era in Pittsburgh, the pending departures of Ben Roethlisberger and Kevin Colbert haven’t given us a lot to look forward to. Outside of star defender T.J. Watt, the Steelers don’t currently have a lot of players to get excited about as they begin what looks to be a rebuilding process.
The Spun

Andy Reid Had 7-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes With :13 Left

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a 7-word message for his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with :13 to play on Sunday night. The Chiefs were trailing the Bills, 36-33, with just :13 remaining on the clock after a touchback kickoff attempt by Buffalo. Kansas City marched down the field...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Harsh Message For Cowboys

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had a blunt response to the team’s early exit from this year’s playoffs. “I mean, it’s hard to look at any regular season and say, ‘Well, yeah, we were 13-4, 12-5 or 17-0′ or whatever it is if you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in,” he said.
