ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘Give Your Customers What Amazon Can’t’ – check out survey from digital transformation firm Brooks Bell

wraltechwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – Brooks Bell, the digital transformation firm dedicated to helping global brands build remarkable customer experiences, earlier this week released its latest research-driven report, “Give Your Customers What Amazon Can’t.” The report provides business decision makers with data-driven insights from a deep-dive into sentiment and spending habits of loyal consumers...

wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SPY

Amazon’s Secret House Brand of KN95 Face Masks Is $9 Off Today

Counterfeit N95 and KN95 face masks are a growing problem, both because the fake masks are becoming more convincing and because of the sheer volume of them on the market. The New York Times reported in November 2021 that “fake masks are still sold everywhere,” and the Times report specifically cited popular mask brands on Amazon such as Boncare and ChiSip. Recently, we spoke with several experts, including an Amazon spokesperson, to understand how to spot counterfeit masks when shopping through online retailers such as Amazon. Despite the potential for risk, we know that many shoppers are going to buy N95 and...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Digital Transformation#Brooks Bell#Limelight#Wral Techwire#Amazon Com
Sourcing Journal

Virtual Store Openings Tease the Future of Shopping

Virtual stores have come a long way since 2016 when eBay and Australian department store Myer launched the first virtual reality (VR) department store. Back then, shoppers browse over 12,500 Myer items through “shopticals,” or specially designed VR viewers. Smart technology would suggest other items based on users’ original selections as participants moved throughout the space. Today, new advancements can achieve similar capabilities without using shopticals or any other barriers to entry. In November, Kontoor Brands-owned Lee and Wrangler’s first virtual stores offered consumers a more interactive approach to online shopping. Shoppers enter a dedicated website to access a three-dimensional digital version of...
RETAIL
Forbes

What Keeps Digital Customers Loyal?

Paige O’Neill is CMO at leading content management system and digital experience platform provider Sitecore, overseeing global marketing. Marketers know that loyal customers are the bedrock of any successful business. But as consumer behaviors and preferences continued to shift and evolve during the pandemic, nurturing brand loyalty has become more and more of a challenge. McKinsey recently found that 40% of consumers switched brands during the survey period (with slightly higher rates among millennials and Gen Z). In another 2020 survey from Raydiant, 48% of respondents said they had replaced products they typically purchase at physical stores with online alternatives from competitors, and 25% said that they switch brands more often today than ever before.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
makeuseof.com

7 Things Your Amazon Echo Can Do That Google Home Can't

The Amazon Echo is one of the most innovative pieces of technology to come out of the previous decade. Amazon markets it as a virtual assistant, and despite looking like a rounded speaker, it can do quite a lot. The Echo is just the speaker, but it's what's inside that...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy