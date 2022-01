Joel Embiid is must-see TV right now. While his co-star is opting not to play this season as he waits to be traded off the team and out of the city of Philadelphia, Embiid has simply put his head down and returned somehow better than last season, when he finished second in MVP voting. That’s right, he’s indisputably having a better season than last year, despite his next-best teammate being MIA, the other highest-paid guy after him having a bad year and paying six figures for pictures of cartoon apes on the internet, and the rest of the roster presently resembling a M*A*S*H unit. Ho-hum, no biggie. Embiid doesn’t complain, he captains the defense and the offense, keeps the Sixers above water, and drags them to wins most nights.

