Class B North Basketball Heal Points as of Thursday January 20 a.m.
There are 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season with still a lot of basketball to play. Here are the Class B Heal Point Standings...wdea.am
There are 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season with still a lot of basketball to play. Here are the Class B Heal Point Standings...wdea.am
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0