Class B North Basketball Heal Points as of Thursday January 20 a.m.

By Chris Popper
 5 days ago
There are 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season with still a lot of basketball to play. Here are the Class B Heal Point Standings...

Ellsworth Swim and Dive Beats John Bapst [RESULTS]

The Ellsworth Swim and Dive Teams defeated John Bapst Friday night, January 21st at the Bangor YMCA. The Ellsworth Girls won 99-59 and the Boys won 97-42. Here are the results. Hermon High School swimmers participated but did not count in totals. Girls. 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A'...
Hancock and Washington County Students Achieving Honor Roll Status for Fall 2021 Semester at Thomas College

Congratulations to the following students from Hancock and Washington Counties who achieved the Honor Roll at Thomas College, in Waterville for the Fall 2021 Semester. Iconic imagery that represents the agricultural community of Maine, here are the winning designs that have represented the Common Ground Country Fair for the past four decades.
WDEA AM 1370

Meet the Cast of the Ellsworth High School One-Act Play

The Ellsworth High School One-Act Play Team will be performing the world premiere of Slipping by Madeline Henry who wrote, designed, and is performing in the show!. The cast gathered the other day, and I'm pleased to introduce you to them! We will have a "Meet the Crew" at another time, as they weren't there when these photos were taken.
WDEA AM 1370

George Stevens Academy Students Get Some Tips From Big-Time Actors

The most famous person to come to my high school was Ricky Craven. Back when I was in high school in the '90s, it was pretty tame. And you know, being from this area, usually, the only famous people we hear about are Stephen King and Ricky Craven. Maybe Mike Bordick when he was still playing baseball, but that was really about it as far that went.
It's a BOY! The first baby born in 2022 born in Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital was a boy, born at 5:33 a.m. on Monday, January 3rd. Henry Phillip is the son of Brittany and Brandon Young of Blue Hill. He weighed in at 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

