ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Balancing the Books: 11 Excellent Work–Life Balance Books

By Ashley Holstrom
bookriot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we near a third year of life in a pandemic, working from home is basically the norm for those of us privileged enough to do so. But with that comes a blurred line between work and play, and a very messy work–life balance situation. When your office is just upstairs...

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

The 6 Self-Help Books That Changed My Life

My latest novel, 30 Things I Love About Myself, is an uplifting comedy all about Nina Mistry, a young woman whose life is falling apart—to the point where she’s spending her 30th birthday in lockup—and she has no idea how to fix it. Until a self-help book literally falls into her police cell and sets her on a journey to fall in love… with herself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Antiwork Books: 6 Works That’ll Answer Your Every Antiwork Question

I haven’t always been on board with antiwork books. I grew up in Iowa, the daughter of a named partner in a CPA firm. Every tax season from the time I had the dexterity to push stacks of paper into envelopes, I was put to work. I was not paid for this labor until I was 16 and it never occurred to me that I should be getting paid.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theeverygirl.com

10 Ways To Reinvigorate Your Work Life Balance

When it comes to maximizing our productivity, showing up as our best selves, and crushing our career goals, we’re willing to do just about anything. But what happens when exactly what we need to do isn’t necessarily more but, instead, less? It might seem counterproductive to spend less time at work, ditch perfectionist tendencies, take on fewer projects, or even give yourself space from the grind. But when it comes to achieving a healthy work-life balance and being your best self so that you can perform at your highest capacity, setting boundaries and reevaluating your workload to help you manage your time both at and away from work is absolutely essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jaffe
Person
Celeste Headlee
bookriot.com

Want To Work At A Bookstore? Here Are Some Tips To Keep The Fun

Bookselling is not for the weak. There will be times when a client will pick up a book and you’ll want to pry it carefully from their hands, put it back on the shelf, pat their back and say yeah, you don’t really want to read that one, while kindly directing them to a less problematic book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

It’s time to replace work-life balance with ‘life-work integration’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Great Resignation has led to a Great Reevaluation about the place of work in our lives. People aren’t just quitting their jobs, they’re rethinking what they want out of life. What people are resigning from is a culture of “workism”: the idea that we’re defined primarily by our work, and everything else—i.e. life—must fit into the increasingly small space that is left. And they are realizing how backwards our thinking about work-life has been.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bookriot.com

Short Reading Challenges for Adults in 2022

I love the idea of reading challenges and enjoy reading about all the different ones I can find. These are usually year-long, and if you’re curious, you can read a 2022 roundup of some right here on Book Riot. However, it has been harder to commit to year-long plans these days, as I am sure many can understand. In a nod to reality (or at least my version of it), I have gathered shorter (meaning month-long or several weeks) challenges below. If you’re not ready to commit to a year-long challenge or if you feel like adding more detailed plans to your calendar for 2022, hopefully you will find something enticing below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

12 Books to Help With Anxiety

Anxiety can be a total normal reaction to certain social situations or moments in your life that are overwhelming. But when your feelings of anxiety persist over a long period of time, you might have an anxiety disorder. Long-term anxiety can lead to a multitude of health problems, including panic attacks, disrupted sleep, digestive issues, weight gain or loss, depression, and more.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life Balance#Economy#Productivity#Millennials#Burnout
Elle

The book that:

Not so much a breakup/loss but for a crisis of the soul that may come from a loss or breakup, the book of choice is Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl. A book that separates the facts from the fiction in the narrative of one's life. …kept me...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

10 Anti-Diet Books for the New Year

The beginning of the year is a time full of possibility. However, one of the industries that seeks to exploit that desire for hope and change is the diet industry. With an endless barrage of posts about becoming the dream version of yourself or sticking to a diet that promises unbelievable results in mere days, it’s an especially hard time for people who are trying to make peace with themselves and their relationships with food. I personally feel like I’m constantly reporting and blocking ads for Weight Watchers and Noom and a million other services telling me to get on a diet or I’ll be unsuitable for human interaction. The way I’ve found to guard myself against these exploitative services is to read about the arguments and evidence presented in anti-diet books.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bookriot.com

I Left Your Favorite Book Off That List On Purpose

It happens more often than either of us would like to admit. I write a list of books — diverse westerns, perhaps, or authors like Shirley Jackson — and you, my most devoted reader, find the list’s fatal flaw: I left off your favorite book, one that you feel absolutely certain deserved not only inclusion but reverence, a place of honor among other, inferior books that might also fit the parameters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Why I Keep Failing Reading Challenges, But I Still Try

I’m just going to say it. I suck at reading challenges. Well, I suck at most reading challenges. For the past few years, I have only been able to follow through with the Goodreads challenge — because it’s more about quantity than following specific prompts. And even then, I don’t have the best track record with it. There’s been at least two years in which I lowered the challenge mid-year because there was just no way I would make it to my original goal. Don’t even get me started with the more specific ones, like the POPSUGAR Reading Challenge, or our very own Read Harder Challenge. There hasn’t been a single year in which I’ve been successful at completing one of those.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
bookriot.com

The Changing Impact of Books and Timeless Truths: Thoughts While Reading STATION ELEVEN

It’s been eight years since Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel published in 2014, and I’ve finally read it. The curious title and the alluring cover with its dark, starry sky and glowing canvas tents has intrigued me since I first saw it. Watching the trailer for the recent HBO series premiere jarred me into finally picking the book up. I know, I’m late to the party. I was that way with the show Lost, too, though I still love talking about it to anyone who will listen. As with Lost, the world of Station Eleven enthralled me. Yet, I also began thinking about how the impact of Station Eleven has changed with time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Life Should Come First in Life–Work Balance

Why do we keep using the phrase work–life balance? Shouldn't life come before any activity of life?. The concept of flow helps clarify why we need work—just not too much of it. To optimize our flow, we need strong boundaries. Why do we keep using the phrase work–life...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bookriot.com

22 Great New Books To Read in 2022

Happy new year, fellow book lovers! I have one word for you to start off 2022 and that is “BOOKS!” What else would it be?! We all know that’s why we’re here. There are so many ups and downs in our lives. But one steady constant is the unending source of amazing new books released each year! And a new year means keeping a new reading spreadsheet (or journal or tracker or…) There’s nothing like starting a fresh account of your reading on January 1! And to help you find things to read that you’ll love, here’s a preview of 22 exciting new books to add to your 2022 reading list!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Portsmouth Herald

Shelf Life: Which is better, the book or movie?

Shelf Life: Which is better, the book or movie? I’m a librarian and I love books. But I have a confession: movies and TV are my real passion. You know, the arch-nemesis of print. So, when asked if I wanted to organize a book club, I pondered how I could do it in a way that really appealed to me. That’s when I stumbled upon the new library phenomenon of “Book to Movie Clubs.” A place where I can satiate my love of words, watch a good movie, and have an excuse to make everyone and their cousin watch “The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency.” This new book club will meet every month, virtually for now, to discuss a book and a related film. This can be a little time consuming, so if you only have time to read the book or watch the movie, that’s okay too. For now, all of the books and movies are available via our online catalog (also known as Minerva). We are also mulling over the possibility of showing the films associated with movies in the future. For our first round, though, I wanted to make sure the books and films we chose weren’t limited by performance rights or ratings. Titles will be chosen based on critical or popular success, and, perhaps most importantly, have a book that is less than 350 pages long. Our first title, “Practical Magic,” is one that I’ve always wanted to read and see. The film and book were immensely successful, although the former not critically so. I’m a fan of Alice Hoffman and Sandra Bullock in general, although I'm curious how Bullock will represent the former’s work. I typically associate her with more of a more lighthearted film, and my previous experience with Hoffman’s work is that it skews more fantastical. It will be interesting to see where the movie follow’s Hoffman’s work and where it diverges. Hopefully you will be able to join us for our first meeting on January 24th, at 1:00 to discuss it. You can register and get the Zoom link on our website at yorkpubliclibrary.org/calendar. Now, while I earlier confessed how much I love my screen time, I will also admit that when a written work goes up against a film, the source material is almost always better. As a film lover though, I’ve compiled some movies where I think the film does, indeed, provide a better experience than the book. 1. “The Princess Bride” (Metro-Godwyn-Mayer Studios Inc, & Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment) 2. “Coraline” (Pandemonium Films) 3. “Stardust” (Paramount Home Entertainment) 4. “The Shawshank Redemption” (Warner Home Video) Devin Burritt, Reference and Technology Librarian for York Public Library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KCEN

As more Americans experience work from home, many struggle to maintain work-life balance according to new study

TEXAS, USA — A recent study done by HighSpeedInternet.com, an internet service provider engine, found that out of 1,000 surveyed Americans 75 percent struggle with maintaining a work-life balance while working from home. This study comes after the increasing number of businesses and companies that are urging their employees...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bookriot.com

Episode 101 2022 Nonfiction Preview

Subscribe Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher RSS. This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction highlights for 2022. Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton and Kim Ukura. Nonfiction We’re Looking...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Middle Grade Books About Time Loops…Middle Grade Books About Time Loops

New York Times bestselling author Gordon Korman returns with a story in the vein of Back to the Future!. Mason can trace everything bad in his life to a terrible fight he had with his friend in 7th grade, and he’d give anything for a do-over. Mason knows do-overs are impossible, so he can’t believe when he wakes up and finds himself magically transported back to 7th grade. Mason's determined to use this 2nd chance to do things differently. But despite his best efforts, will he be able to stop the chain of events that made his previous life implode?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy