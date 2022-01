PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan isn’t thrilled with what he’s seeing on the ice these days. The scoreboard is another matter. Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 […]

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO