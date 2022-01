As we near a third year of life in a pandemic, working from home is basically the norm for those of us privileged enough to do so. But with that comes a blurred line between work and play, and a very messy work–life balance situation. When your office is just upstairs or on the dining room table, how do you keep yourself from logging in to finish something up at 9 p.m.? How are you supposed to handle the boss who expects you to answer emails at all hours of the day and night? What do you do when working extra hours for no extra pay becomes the norm? If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to better manage your time, enjoy your life, and find a work–life balance that works (heh) for you, dig in to any (or all!) of these work-life balance books to guide you there.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO