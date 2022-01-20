ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Ronny Rodriguez Signs With CPBL's Wei Chuan Dragons

RealGM
 5 days ago

The Wei Chuan Dragons of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RealGM

Heat 'One Of More Persistent Teams' In Pursuing Christian Wood

The Miami Heat have been "one of the more persistent teams" in discussing a Christian Wood trade with the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are unlikely to trade Wood by the deadline unless they receive a substantial offer. Wood has been a target for other teams on the trade market as...
NBA
RealGM

Kevin Gausman: Giants 'Never Made Me An Offer'

The San Francisco Giants were rumored to be interested in re-signing Kevin Gausman, but the pitcher says the club never made a formal offer. Gausman cleared up speculation on his Twitter account. "I want to set the record straight for y'all [because] there has been a lot of [BS] out...
MLB
RealGM

Report: MLB Expresses Willingness To Cancel Games Amid Lockout

Major League Baseball and the players' association held a face-to-face meeting on Monday for the first time since the lockout began on December 2. While negotiations may finally be gaining momentum, a number of reports described the meeting as contentious. A Sportsnet report stated that the league expressed a willingness...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpbl#Major League#The Detroit Tigers
RealGM

MLB, MLBPA Set To Meet In Person

Major League Baseball and the players association are expected to return to the bargaining table on Monday. Last week's meeting took place over a Zoom call, but Monday's meeting will take place in person in New York. The league offered proposals last week which, according to officials, were aimed at...
MLB
RealGM

MLB, Players' Association To Meet Again Tuesday

Major League Baseball and the Players' Association plan to meet again Tuesday after a Monday session led to the first bit of progress between the sides since the league locked the players out December 2, according to sources. Monday's face-to-face meeting lasted about two hours. During the meeting, the union...
MLB
RealGM

Players Drop Push For Earlier Free Agency In CBA Talks

During Monday's negotiating sessions, the MLB Players Association dropped its push for an earlier path to Major League free agency, according to a report. The ability to hit free agency sooner had been a sticking point, but it now appears as though players will still need to accrue six years of MLB service time in order to reach the open market.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
Country
Japan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

Mets GM: Yankees Weren't Surprised By Eric Chavez Hire

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler says he spoke with Yankees GM Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chavez as the team's hitting coach. Chavez, 44, was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson. Just a few weeks later, the Mets hired the former Major League infielder to be their primary hitting coach.
MLB
RealGM

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code REALGM For $1001 First-Bet Match

There are good online sportsbook promotions and there are great ones. We’ve sifted through just about all of them to make sure bettors have access to only the very best, and we’re pretty sure we’ve found the top offer. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code REALGM for all new bettors gives them a first-bet match bonus up to $1,001, providing players with the potential to triple their money after just one single bet.
GAMBLING
RealGM

NCAA Daily Leaders

FIC (Floor Impact Counter): A formula to encompass all aspects of the box score into a single statistic. The intent of the statistic is similar to other efficiency stats, but assists, shot creation and offensive rebounding are given greater importance. Created by Chris Reina in 2007. Formula: (Points + ORB....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RealGM

Didi Louzada Out Indefinitely After Torn Medial Meniscus

New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada's frustrating season took another turn for the worse on Saturday. While playing with the Birmingham Squadron of the G League, Louzada tore the medial meniscus in his left knee. New Orleans announced Louzada will be out indefinitely. Louzada has played in just two games...
NBA
RealGM

BetMGM Bonus Code RealGM Delivers Incredible $1000 Risk-Free Bet

With so many different online sportsbooks available handing out all sort of promotions and offers, it can be difficult to know what to look for if you’re thinking about online sports betting. BetMGM is keeping it simple: All new bettors are eligible for a risk-free bet up to $1,000 when they sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code "REALGM".
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy