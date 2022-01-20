Ronny Rodriguez Signs With CPBL's Wei Chuan Dragons

The Miami Heat have been "one of the more persistent teams" in discussing a Christian Wood trade with the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are unlikely to trade Wood by the deadline unless they receive a substantial offer. Wood has been a target for other teams on the trade market as...
The San Francisco Giants were rumored to be interested in re-signing Kevin Gausman, but the pitcher says the club never made a formal offer. Gausman cleared up speculation on his Twitter account. "I want to set the record straight for y'all [because] there has been a lot of [BS] out...
Major League Baseball and the players' association held a face-to-face meeting on Monday for the first time since the lockout began on December 2. While negotiations may finally be gaining momentum, a number of reports described the meeting as contentious. A Sportsnet report stated that the league expressed a willingness...
Major League Baseball and the players association are expected to return to the bargaining table on Monday. Last week's meeting took place over a Zoom call, but Monday's meeting will take place in person in New York. The league offered proposals last week which, according to officials, were aimed at...
Major League Baseball and the Players' Association plan to meet again Tuesday after a Monday session led to the first bit of progress between the sides since the league locked the players out December 2, according to sources. Monday's face-to-face meeting lasted about two hours. During the meeting, the union...
During Monday's negotiating sessions, the MLB Players Association dropped its push for an earlier path to Major League free agency, according to a report. The ability to hit free agency sooner had been a sticking point, but it now appears as though players will still need to accrue six years of MLB service time in order to reach the open market.
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler says he spoke with Yankees GM Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chavez as the team's hitting coach. Chavez, 44, was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson. Just a few weeks later, the Mets hired the former Major League infielder to be their primary hitting coach.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada's frustrating season took another turn for the worse on Saturday. While playing with the Birmingham Squadron of the G League, Louzada tore the medial meniscus in his left knee. New Orleans announced Louzada will be out indefinitely. Louzada has played in just two games...
