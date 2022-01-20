ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Pleasant Garden man charged with attempted murder after Asheboro shooting, 2 hospitalized

By Petruce Jean-Charles, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEbVR_0dqpvzxV00

Asheboro police on Wednesday arrested a Pleasant Garden man on a charge of attempted murder.

Joel Demandrae Thompson, 34, was arrested and charged with felonious attempted murder and felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, or inflicting serious injury.

Police responded Tuesday to a shooting on Cedar Falls Road. When officers arrived they found a man in small building behind the main home suffering from a gunshot wound, police noted in a news release.

The man, later identified as a 29-year-old Kernersville resident, was taken to a local medical facility. While officers were still at the scene they were told another victim, a 27-year-old Asheboro man, was wounded by the gunshot and taken to a medical facility by a private vehicle.

The next day detectives secured warrants for Thompson. He is at Randolph County Jail with bond set at $750,000.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Councilman at (336) 626-1300, ext. 323.

Petruce Jean-Charles is a Government Watchdog Reporter. They are interested in what's going on in the community and are open to tips on people, businesses and issues. Contact Petruce at pjeancharles@gannett.com and follow @PetruceKetsia on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Pleasant Garden man charged with attempted murder after Asheboro shooting, 2 hospitalized

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Garden, NC
City
Cedar Falls, NC
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

234
Followers
77
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy