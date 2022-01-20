ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report on sex abuse in German diocese faults retired Pope Benedict XVI

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2OmS_0dqpvxC300

BERLIN (AP) — A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese on Thursday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI’s handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. The law firm that drew up the report said that Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing.

The findings, though, were sure to reignite criticism of Benedict’s record more than a decade after the first, and until Thursday, only a known case involving him was made public.

$2.5M grant goes to KU to study vulnerable populations, vaccine hesitancy

The archdiocese commissioned the report from law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly. The law firm examined church files and spoke to witnesses.

The archdiocese and the law firm said that top church officials were not informed of the results ahead of its publication. The current archbishop — Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a prominent reformist ally of Pope Francis — was faulted in two cases. He declined an invitation to attend the presentation, though his vicar-general did attend and Marx scheduled a statement later Thursday.

Marx’s predecessors include the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who served in Munich from 1977 to 1982 before becoming the head of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and later being elected as pope. Benedict gave extensive written testimony for the report.

“In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct,” said one of the reports’ authors, Martin Pusch.

Two of those cases, he said, involved perpetrators who offended while he was in office and were punished by the judicial system but were kept in pastoral work without express limits on what they were allowed to do. No action was ordered under canon law.

In a third case, a cleric who had been convicted by a court outside Germany was put into service in the Munich archdiocese and the circumstances speak for Ratzinger having known of the priest’s previous history, Pusch said.

When the church abuse scandal first flared in Germany in 2010, attention swirled around another case: that of a pedophile priest whose transfer to Munich to undergo therapy was approved under Ratzinger in 1980.

The prelate was allowed to resume pastoral work, a decision that the church has said was made by a lower-ranking official without consulting the archbishop. In 1986, the priest received a suspended sentence for molesting a boy.

Another of the report’s authors, Ulrich Wastl, said Benedict’s claim not to have attended a meeting in 1980 in which the priest’s transfer to Munich was discussed lacks credibility.

“In all cases, Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI strictly denies any wrongdoing on his part,” Pusch said, adding that the retired pontiff cites largely “lack of knowledge of the facts and a lack of relevance under canon and criminal law.”

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the Holy See would hold off comment until it had read the report in full and could give the contents “careful and detailed examination.”

“In reiterating shame and remorse for abuses committed by clerics against minors, the Holy See expresses its closeness to all victims and reaffirms the efforts undertaken to protect minors and ensure safe environments for them,” he said in an emailed statement.

Benedict’s former spokesman declined to comment in advance, deferring any response to the Munich archdiocese.

Cardinal Friedrich Wetter, who was Munich’s archbishop from 1982 until Marx took over in 2008, was faulted over his handling of 21 cases. Pusch said he also denies wrongdoing.

Pope moves to reorganize Vatican doctrine office

In an extraordinary gesture last year, Marx offered to resign over the Catholic Church’s “catastrophic” mishandling of clergy sexual abuse cases, declaring that the scandals had brought the church to “a dead end.”

Francis swiftly rejected the offer but said a process of reform was necessary and that every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the abuse crisis.

In 2018, a church-commissioned report concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were 13 or younger, and nearly a third served as altar boys.

In recent months, turbulence in the Cologne archdiocese over officials’ handling of abuse allegations has convulsed the German church. A report last year found that the archbishop of Hamburg, a former Cologne church official, neglected his duty in several cases in handling such allegations, but Francis rejected his resignation offer.

That report cleared Cologne’s archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, of wrongdoing. But Woelki’s handling of the issue infuriated many Catholics. He had kept under wraps a first report on church officials’ actions, drawn up by the same firm that produced the Munich report, citing legal concerns.

In September, the pope gave Woelki a several-month “spiritual timeout” after what the Vatican called “major errors” of communication.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka family finally feeling justice after 2017 homicide sentencing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – In 2017, an 18-year-old Topeka woman named Kianna Hodge was murdered. For the first time in 5 years, the family is finally feeling like they can breathe. Members of Hodge’s family gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse on Thursday for the sentencing of her murderer. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced Javon […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas child among latest COVID death numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that a child is among the 128 new deaths listed on its COVID-19 website Wednesday. The state lists deaths by age group. There are rarely deaths in the age groups representing children, but there is one in the 0-9-year-old age group this […]
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reinhard Marx
Person
Pope Benedict Xvi
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Vatican#German#Ap#Ku
The Independent

Finnish MP on trial for hate speech after calling homosexuality a ‘developmental disorder’

A Finnish Christian Democrat MP and former minister of the interior went on trial on Monday for hate speech against gay people after describing homosexuality as a developmental disorder and a sin.The case of Paivi Rasanen, a medical doctor and MP since 1995, has stirred debate over freedom of speech In Finland.She faces charges of making derogatory comments about LGBT+ people on three different occasions, including an article in 2004, a 2019 interview in a radio programme, and tweets in the same year, where she posted a picture of excerpts from the Bible. The charges were announced for the first...
SOCIETY
KSNT News

Topeka gets new discount grocer with big long-term goals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re needing a little bit of help knocking that grocery bill down, you may want to check out this new spot. Located at 4826 SW Topeka Blvd, the family owned “Second Chance Foods” opened on Thursday. The secondhand grocer has frozen food, canned goods, paper products and everything in between. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Vatican City
KSNT News

“MOVE” Boot Camp teaches fitness and interval training to those looking for a healthy lifestyle

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mobility Opportunities in Various Environments (MOVE) Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp is a weekly, free high-intensity interval training camp that caters to all fitness levels and is designed to improve one’s healthy lifestyle. “MOVE Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp by Omni Circel is a transparent fitness program every Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Our goal is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Opening day for new Topeka gas station is today

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A brand new Kwik Shop opened in Topeka today with free fountain drinks, 99 cent hot dogs, and fuel discounts. The 7,632-square-foot facility will include 10 fueling stations, 47 parking spaces, and food options that include Taco John’s and Sbarro. The Taco John’s is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and the Sbarro […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites open in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics remain available across Kansas as the two variants, Omicron and Delta, continue to circulate. According to a recent press release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Omicron variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across the state. Though the variant is new, the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Lansing resident death tested positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A resident at the Lansing Correctional Facility who died on Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the 23rd COVID-19 related death for the Kansas Department of Corrections. According to a recent press release from the Kansas Office of the Governor, the resident who died was a 90-year-old man with underlying […]
LANSING, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy