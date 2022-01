A man is under arrest, facing multiple charges following a verbal argument. New York State Police say that they were called to a home for a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived they say that the victim said that the two parties had an argument. The apparent victim accused the suspect of damaging the victim's cell phone. The suspect had left the home just before troopers arrived on Sunday, January 23, 2022 around 8:47pm.

CICERO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO