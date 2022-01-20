Teens terrorizing Jefferson Co. neighborhoods

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Louisville police said they have been getting reports of teenagers driving around in a Mercedes wreaking havoc on a local neighborhood.

The incidents are happening in the city of Wellington, so much so that residents reportedly feel unsafe.

Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields said a Mercedes with four minors has been hitting random areas, even holding a man at gunpoint outside of his own home on Jan. 16.

Louisville police have located a stolen Mercedes and arrested two boys, it is unclear if the two are connected at this time.

