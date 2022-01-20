ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Teens terrorizing Jefferson Co. neighborhoods

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmNAf_0dqpvVfp00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Louisville police said they have been getting reports of teenagers driving around in a Mercedes wreaking havoc on a local neighborhood.

The incidents are happening in the city of Wellington, so much so that residents reportedly feel unsafe.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields said a Mercedes with four minors has been hitting random areas, even holding a man at gunpoint outside of his own home on Jan. 16.

Louisville police have located a stolen Mercedes and arrested two boys, it is unclear if the two are connected at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 13

Hollywood40
5d ago

This is why you don't shut down the Judicial Detention Centers like JCYC. Its causing lives being lost behind gun violence, and terrorism. Why not use some of those left over funds, the state supposedly have left over? That would stop alot a gang violence in Kentucky! Thoughts anyone?

Reply
5
Daniel Johnson
5d ago

you should not rely on somebody else to protect you not the police not your neighbor you are responsible for protecting yourself stop relying on others

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Wellington, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jefferson Co#Mercedes#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 56

FOX 56

3K+
Followers
592
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy