Until I spent a few days with a vegan family, playing poker, drinking wine and eating what they ate, I had no idea how good a vegan diet can make you feel. I learnt a few other things too. “Yeah, we used to cook that a lot when we first became vegan,” said one of the boys after I made my only contribution to the menu, an anchovy-free version of spaghetti alla puttanesca with pine nuts, olives, finely grated lemon peel, fried breadcrumbs and parsley. Afterwards everyone was still hungry. And I understood – belatedly – that vegan food is best viewed not as a sub-species of vegetarian or carnivorous food (those, with a bit less) but as its own genus. To do it well you need to think along completely different lines.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO