Hospital transportation bill controversy

Originally published on Jan. 17, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A patient who has been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator for months at a Minnesota hospital has been moved to a hospital in Texas amid an ongoing legal battle between the family and hospital.
Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to keep the Buffalo man, Scott Quiner, on a ventilator.
His wife, Anne, said she went to court after she was told by the hospital that nothing more could be done for her husband, and it was time to take him off the ventilator....
Comments / 0