ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxHYp_0dqpv6w900

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone.

The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver’s licenses.

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia. Similar proposals have failed for several years in the South Carolina House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SC Senate votes to end state control of hospital expansions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have overwhelmingly voted to get rid of a requirement for hospitals and large medical centers to get permission from the state to build new facilities, make expansions or buy expensive equipment. The 35-6 vote Tuesday eliminates the Certificate Of Need program and sends the bill to the House. […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WCBD Count on 2

SC senator to get medical marijuana debate after 7 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina senator who has fought to allow medical marijuana in the state for seven years appears to finally be getting a debate on the Senate floor. Sen. Tom Davis’ medical marijuana bill was put in a special debate slot where lawmakers will have to take it up before almost […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state. The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday after a group of House and Senate lawmakers […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Proposed SC law would criminalize questions about vaccine status

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Several South Carolina lawmakers want to make it a criminal offense to ask any person about their vaccination status. H.4848, introduced in the State House earlier this week, would make it a misdemeanor crime to inquire about whether a person is vaccinated against COVID-19. A violation could mean a fine of no […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cellphones#Sc Senate#Columbia#Bluetooth#House#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Jim Clyburn participates in Winding Woods Reach, water tank groundbreaking

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Jim Clyburn lent a helping hand at Tuesday afternoon’s groundbreaking of the Winding Woods Reach and elevated water tank in the St. George area. The St. George area of Dorchester County will soon have a new, reliable source of clean water. Joined by the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, […]
SAINT GEORGE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Group of SC senators set to discuss total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of state senators are getting ready to hear from the public on a bill that would ban all abortions in South Carolina if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it. The proposal would define that life begins at fertilization and any doctor who performs an abortion after that point could […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WCBD Count on 2

FBI building new South Carolina headquarters near Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The FBI is building a new headquarters for its South Carolina operations in Lexington. The building will bring together FBI employees that are currently spread across three buildings in the Columbia area. The FBI said the new building near downtown Lexington should be finished by summer 2023. Agents say the new […]
LEXINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy