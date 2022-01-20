ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosting COVID vaccine clinic this weekend

By Megan Talley
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 8-10 a.m. at Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus.

No appointment is needed for the clinic. It’ll have first and second doses available as well as booster shots for those who need it. Pa. Department of Health says 75% of adults in the state are vaccinated but only a third are boosted.

The clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 and up. Anyone under 17 must have a consent form from a parent or legal guardian. Those getting a second dose must show their vaccine card stating 21 days have passed since your first dose. And those getting a booster need to show it’s been five months since getting a second dose.

Anyone with questions is asked to call at (717) 544-3807.

