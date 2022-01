If you've read the news or scrolled through social media in the past few days, you must have noticed that 5G is trending again. 5G, US Airlines, and C-Band have all been making headlines for the past few days. Understandably, you must have got a lot of questions. Wondering what is C-Band 5G? Which carriers support it? Which smartphones support it? Is it available in your city? Why the US Airports and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are worried about it? Get answers to all of your questions here!

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO