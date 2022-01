Bobby Shmurda has been having the best time of his life since getting out of prison last year, dancing it up with his friends and exhibiting child-like, carefree energy during public appearances. The New York rapper has been enjoying himself as he gets re-acclimated to the music industry but, unfortunately, many of his critics have taken aim at the rapper's dance moves, which are often discredited as "twerking," in an attempt to bring down his energy. Thankfully, Bobby doesn't seem to care about what anyone thinks.

