O'Neale is questionable for Monday's contest against the Suns due to right knee tendinitis, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. O'Neale was held scoreless across 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Warriors and is in jeopardy of missing the second half of Utah's back-to-back. Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) and Joe Ingles (ankle) are both questionable as well, plus Mike Conley (rest), Rudy Gobert (calf) and Donovan Mitchell (concussion) have all been ruled out. Fantasy managers will be wise to monitor Utah's injury report leading up to game time to figure out who will be available for the Jazz.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO