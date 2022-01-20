ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

By Annie Tobey
 5 days ago

Protein-packed baked omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, can be made ahead of time and frozen for breakfast on-the-go or served fresh with fruit salad and bread for a simple brunch.

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Serves 6

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

  • 3 slices bacon, chopped
  • 2 cups finely chopped broccoli
  • 4 scallions, sliced
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup low-fat milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
  2. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate, leaving the drippings in the pan. Add broccoli and scallions and cook, stirring, until soft, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, whisk eggs, cheese, milk, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Stir in the bacon and broccoli mixture. Divide the egg mixture among the prepared muffin cups.
  4. Bake until the baked omelet muffins are firm to the touch, 25 to 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before removing from the muffin tin.

Tasty tip

To make ahead for brunch or breakfast: Wrap omelets individually and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to one month. To reheat, thaw, if necessary, wrap in a paper towel and microwave each omelet on High for 20 to 30 seconds.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 212 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 272 mg, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 16 g, Sodium: 486 mg, Potassium: 288 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 67 mcg, Calcium: 220 mg, Vitamin A: 1709 IU, Vitamin C: 32 mg.

© 2022 Meredith Corporation. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

