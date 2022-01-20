Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins
Protein-packed baked omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, can be made ahead of time and frozen for breakfast on-the-go or served fresh with fruit salad and bread for a simple brunch.
Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins
Serves 6
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 3 slices bacon, chopped
- 2 cups finely chopped broccoli
- 4 scallions, sliced
- 8 large eggs
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup low-fat milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
- Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate, leaving the drippings in the pan. Add broccoli and scallions and cook, stirring, until soft, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk eggs, cheese, milk, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Stir in the bacon and broccoli mixture. Divide the egg mixture among the prepared muffin cups.
- Bake until the baked omelet muffins are firm to the touch, 25 to 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before removing from the muffin tin.
Tasty tip
To make ahead for brunch or breakfast: Wrap omelets individually and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to one month. To reheat, thaw, if necessary, wrap in a paper towel and microwave each omelet on High for 20 to 30 seconds.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 212 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 272 mg, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 16 g, Sodium: 486 mg, Potassium: 288 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 67 mcg, Calcium: 220 mg, Vitamin A: 1709 IU, Vitamin C: 32 mg.
© 2022 Meredith Corporation. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Related: Pump up your health with breakfast
Related: The health benefits of eggs
Related: Kale and tomato eggs Benedict
The post Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins appeared first on Seniors Guide .
Comments / 0