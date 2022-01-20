ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

MCM Taps Iann Dior for Latest Spring 2022 Campaign

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvM96_0dqpu0ba00

Click here to read the full article.

MCM has revealed its latest campaign, which features Iann Dior.

The chart-topping rapper, born Michael Ian Olmo, has been tapped by the German luxury fashion house for its spring 2022 campaign, which was photographed by Reto Schmid and styled by Haley Wollens.

More from WWD

“I’m really excited to finally collaborate with MCM on their new spring/summer ’22 launch since I’ve been a fan of the brand for as long as I can remember,” Iann Dior said in a statement. “It’s incredible to not only be the face of the campaign but also to have the chance to lend my sound.”

The campaign features bright hues to show an interdimensional journey in a utopian paradise and the song “Let You” by the rapper, which was released in November. He is most well-known for his 2020 hit single “Mood,” which he collaborated with 24kGoldn.

“‘Let You’ felt like the perfect track to accompany this shoot since it’s anthemic and reflective but also builds on a brighter future, which is what connects most to this campaign,” he continued.

It was also shot in virtual form, with videography by Torso.

“The speed at which we move between zones, between urban and rural, virtual and real, feels so natural in this moment,” Dirk Schönberger, global creative officer at MCM, said in a statement. “MCM is constantly evolving, and this season’s collection with the accompanying campaign is a true representation of where MCM is headed. We’re going to be bold, and we’re going to be transformational — working with partners and ambassadors that best represent our future.”

The campaign was unveiled shortly before the release of Iann Dior’s latest album, “On To Better Things,” which will be out Jan. 21.

READ MORE HERE:

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for First Time in 45-year History

EXCLUSIVE: MCM Debuts First Fragrance With Inter Parfums

MCM Launches Underwear, Gender-Neutral Loungewear

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kendall Jenner Fronts Messika’s Latest Campaign

Messika has revealed Kendall Jenner as the face of its latest campaign. The model met with Valerié Messika, founder of Messika, in the south of France to shoot the solar-inspired campaign with photographer Chris Colls, who has worked with brands such as Moncler, Victoria Beckham and Saint Laurent, among others.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Coach Spring Campaign Centered Around Modes of Transportation

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez zipping around town with a group of BMX riders? Who knew she had such skills as a cyclist. Lopez is just one of the bold-faced names that will be featured in Coach’s spring 2022 campaign, aptly titled: “That’s My Ride,” which launches today. The campaign also features Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye and Kōki in vignettes designed to evoke nostalgic ride scenes in movies. Think Megan Thee Stallion on a bumper car at a seaside amusement park and Wisdom Kaye and his TikTok posse, including Noah Beck, joyriding around Brooklyn...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Del Core Unveils Spring 2022 Ad Campaign on Fantastical Planet

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Nature and its wonders are “the most spectacular forms of science fiction” for Daniel Del Core. For spring 2022, the founder and creative director of the Del Core brand is taking viewers on a trip through this fantastical world, dubbed Planet Del Core, thanks to visually arresting images by Charlotte Wales and a campaign art directed by Lane & Associates.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere'House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the Photos “I have...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iann Dior
Person
Rick Owens
crfashionbook.com

Watch the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 Show Live

Maria Grazia Chiuri is back with another Dior collection for Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2022. Last couture collection was the house's first in-person show after three digital seasons which took viewers on a visual journey of the house's savoir-faire. Embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and ornamental placement illuminated the intricate craftsmanship that is at the heart of Couture Week. Chiuri is sure to incorporate an inside look at the fine details of couture craft in this upcoming season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

KidSuper Men’s Fall 2022

Colm Dillane of KidSuper was psyched to stage his first runway show in Paris this season. He had just won LVMH’s Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize — and its 150,000 euros — and was ready to step up from the presentations he had held there in the past.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcm#Taps#Luxury Fashion#New Spring#German#Torso#First Time
WWD

Opening Ceremony RTW Fall 2022

The pandemic has put many at a standstill, but not Opening Ceremony founder Humberto Leon, who over the past year, amid a relocation to his native Los Angeles, has been busy as a waiter at his newly opened Peruvian-Chinese family restaurant Chifa. In today’s healthy-minded society, he noted, everybody is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Hermès Names Beauty Creation Director

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Gregoris Pyrpylis has been appointed creative director for Hermès beauty. In the role, he will report to Agnès de Villers, president of Hermès Parfum et Beauté, and be under the supervision, as well, of Pierre-Alexis Dumas, the group’s artistic director.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasHermès RTW Spring 2022Hermès Men's Spring 2022 Pyrpylis succeeds Jérôme Touron in the role. “We take a crosscutting perspective to creating objects for Hermès Beauty, an approach born of several areas of know-how that compliment and enrich each other, with the aim of serving an artistic vision...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Maluma and His Dog Buda Star in the Latest Versace Men’s Campaign

Months after donning Versace at September’s Met Gala, Maluma has teamed up again with the Italian luxury brand as the face of its latest men’s campaign. For the campaign, the Colombian singer shares the spotlight with his dog Buda in a series of three images shot by photographic duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In the photo series, Maluma can be seen wearing looks from Versace’s spring/summer 2022 collection including a varsity jacket finished with a range of brand motif patches and “Donatella” embroidered across the heart. “When I met Maluma for the first time, immediately I felt his energy and his...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
beautypackaging.com

Chloe Fineman Leads Pantene’s Latest Campaign

Chloe Fineman is the newest face of Pantene, where she’ll be starring in a new campaign “Can Your Conditioner Do This” alongside a collective of strong women to promote the relaunch of the brand’s conditioners. Other women in the Pantene Conditioner Collective include:. Jess King: Peloton...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Twitter Taps Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae, Simu Liu for Manifestation Campaign

Twitter is looking to a large group of celebrities to make 2022 the year of manifesting. The social media platform has tapped the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Niall Horan, Demi Lovato and others for its biggest celebrity campaign to date. The campaign promotes manifesting as the new resolutions, and encourages users to manifest their dreams through tweets.
INTERNET
WWD

Barton Perreira and Teddy Vonranson Launch Sunglass Collab

Click here to read the full article. Barton Perreira works with the finest eyewear manufacturers and leading artisans in Japan, who combine centuries-old techniques with modern technology. Bill Barton and Patty Perreira — two well-known eyewear industry figures who founded the brand in 2007 — have brought their innovative designs to some of fashion’s best-known labels. Perreira  has worked with brands such as Vera Wang, Prada, Miu Miu, Paul Smith and, for more than 18 years, Oliver Peoples. Barton began his career as an optician, learning the intricacies of the industry, which led to his post as chief executive officer of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Blumarine Pre-Fall 2022

Let’s give credit where credit is due: When Nicola Brognano first introduced his early Aughts-inspired vision for Blumarine two years ago, not everyone was ready to embark on the plethora of cropped knits, very low-waisted pants and miniskirts he sent down the runway. Now, it’s undeniable that the designer foresaw the return of the Y2K aesthetic on the catwalks and, even before that, on social media.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection is All About Craftsmanship

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the collection is a love letter to the atelier. Dior wants you to rethink the possibilities of embroidery. For the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 couture collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior’s women’s collections, paid tribute to the atelier. In the garden of the Musée Rodin in Paris, embroidery was not “merely a decorative detail” but an emblem of the craftsmanship of haute couture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
townandcountrymag.com

Yara Shahidi & Natalie Portman Star in Dior’s New Forever Foundation Campaign

Dior is starting 2022 off with a brand new beauty campaign starring actresses Yara Shahidi and Natalie Portman. Forever Foundation— Shahidi’s first Dior campaign since she was appointed Dior’s Global Brand Ambassador— is rooted in the concept of fostering an inclusive community, featuring Dior’s reinvented foundation. The original product ,“Dior Forever,” was created in 2007 and was the brand’s first high-coverage foundation. “Today, we are reinventing our iconic Forever foundation with a new formula at the heart of which skincare and florality play an essential role, without compromising its original qualities,” says Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup. “On the contrary, this new generation also provides even better performance,” Philips adds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
940wfaw.com

Bruce Springsteen Taps Classic Anaheim Gig For Latest Vault Release

Bruce Springsteen has just issued Anaheim – May 22nd, 2000 — the latest official bootleg in his ongoing monthly archive series. The show, which was culled his 1999/2000 reunion tour with the E Street Band, marks the sixth pick from the historic tour, with the previous shows being Philadelphia – September 25th, 1999; Chicago – September 30th, 1999; Los Angeles – October 23, 1999; New York City – June 27th, 2000; and New York City – July 1st, 2000.
ANAHEIM, CA
NYLON

Yara Shahidi Stars In Her First Dior Beauty Campaign

If it wasn’t already obvious that Yara Shahidi is a beauty icon, joining Dior as a global ambassador for fashion and beauty should has brought has certainly brought it home. It was first announced that the Black-ish and Grown-ish star would be adding Dior to her resume in July of last year (alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy), which was followed by her stunning Dior 2021 Met Gala look and (more recently) her off-the-shoulder gown courtesy of Dior at the 2021 Emmy Awards in September. Now, Yara’s first beauty campaign with the brand has been released, joining the Forever sisterhood movement as the new face alongside Natalie Portman, and she looks as glowing and gorgeous as ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Dior Spring 2022 Haute Couture Is All About the Human Touch

For some time, Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri seemed to prefer the kinds of silhouettes you'd expect to see on Greek goddesses: flowing, diaphanous fabrics delicately pleated and knotted into dresses, oversized tunics paired with flat sandals, leather corsets mixed with crocheted skirts. That made her Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection — a nod to the swinging '60s — all the more refreshing. Chiuri does structure well, and it was fun to see her experiment with looks that felt more youthful. Now, with her latest outing, we're getting the sense that that collection may not have been a one-off, but rather marked a new era in Chiuri's designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy