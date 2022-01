General Motors is on a mission to be the world's biggest and most influential all-electric vehicle automaker. The Detroit-based carmaker has just announced a historic $7 billion investment in its home state of Michigan for four key manufacturing sites. This will result in the creation of 4,000 new jobs and will retain another 1,000. The massive investment includes the construction of a new dedicated Ultium Cells battery plant in Lansing along with the conversion of the Orion Assembly Plant for the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The latter will be the carmaker's second facility building EV trucks, the first being the Factory Zero plant which currently builds the GMC Hummer EV.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO