Chanel showcases French luxury crafts at new atelier complex

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – In a sign of the French luxury sector’s booming fortunes, Chanel will on Thursday inaugurate a huge complex of ateliers where artisans from around a dozen accessory suppliers create shoes, embroidery and other handmade crafts. Pent-up demand from international buyers eager after months of...

