(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says he’s tested positive for COVID-19. He announced his results yesterday, saying he is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot. Simon says he took a PCR test Saturday and has been quarantining, which he will continue for a full ten days. He says he feels fine and credits the vaccination and booster for his so-far mild case. His positive test comes less that a week after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that he had contracted the virus.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO