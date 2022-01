LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The surge in COVID-19 cases has also affected children, with doctors and nurses reporting more young people in the hospital. (CBSLA) “The last two weeks, we’ve had more than 900 positive children,” said Melanie Patterson with Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Since the start of the pandemic, doctors and nurses at the hospital have treated more than 9,000 sick kids, though nearly of thousand of those cases, according to Patterson, have been in the last two weeks. “So, no. It doesn’t feel like it’s leveling off,” she said. “In fact, we’re waiting to see every day what our numbers look...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO