ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamigo forms new launch department in publishing expansion

gamesindustry.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamigo is preparing to ramp up its efforts in MMO publisher with the formation of a new launch department. The team will be directly responsible for bringing new titles to the market and providing publishing support...

www.gamesindustry.biz

Comments / 0

Related
gamesindustry.biz

Raven Software announces structural changes among staff

In the wake of Raven Software's unionisation efforts, the studio has announced some structural changes. These were announced internally by studio head Brian Raffel, Polygon's senior reporter Nicole Carpenter said on Twitter. Going forward, QA workers at the studio will be embedded within each department, rather than being one standalone...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Ian Livingstone: My Vision for Games in 2022 | Playable Futures

Playable Futures is a collection of insights, interviews and articles from global games leaders sharing their visions of where the industry and medium will go next. The series is in partnership with Ukie, Sumo Group and Diva Agency. Sitting in my office at home at the start of 2022 surrounded...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Frost Giant Studios raises $25m in Series A funding round

Today independent game developer Frost Giant Studios announced that it has raised $25 million in a Series A funding round. The company said that the funding will go towards expanding its team and development of the studio's first real-time strategy game. The funding round was led by Korean game publisher...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Union Calls for Regulator “Oversight” of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Buy

Labor giant the Communication Workers of America is calling for regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard after an organizational change was revealed at one of the video game holding company’s developers that will affect workers who recently announced they were forming a union. On Monday, Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter reported on a staff email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel announcing an “organizational change” at the Activision Blizzard-owned studio that would “embed” quality-assurance workers in various teams, including those for animation, audio and production. The email said that the restructuring “has been carefully considered and is a...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalypso Media#Zenimax Media#German#Mmorpg Fractured Online#Dynamight Studios
gamesindustry.biz

New developer and publisher New Tales forms

New developer and publisher New Tales has announced its launch. The Paris-based company will be headed by president and CEO Cédric Maréchal, a game industry veteran who has previously worked at Activision Blizzard, Vivendi Games and Sega. New Tales is to focus on creating its own IP and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Outerverse publisher says NFT scammers targeted its game

Freedom Games today released a statement saying its recently released Outerverse has been co-opted by a blockchain gaming scam. "An NFT scam pretending to be publisher Freedom Games and developer Tbjbu2's crafting survival game Outerverse, but with blockchain technology and token integration, has been fraudulently marketing itself to the game and NFT communities," said Freedom director of marketing Bryan Herren.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Unity acquires Ziva Dynamics

Today Unity announced that it has acquired technology company Ziva Dynamics. The engine maker said that with the purchase it aims to make digital character creation tools more accessible to artists and platforms. Ziva Dynamics was co-founded in 2015 by James Jacobs, Jernej Barbic, and Chris Godsall. Its software has...
TECHNOLOGY
NME

Former Blizzard, Ubisoft and Sega devs form own publisher New Tales

Today (January 24), New Tales announced its official launch formed by industry veterans from the likes of Blizzard Entertainment, Ubisoft, Sega, LucasArts, Activision, and Sierra. The Paris-based publisher will create new IPs through its internal studios and provide publishing services with global scope to other game developers through fair partnerships.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
gamesindustry.biz

How do you learn from failures that succeed? | This Week in Business

This Week in Business is our weekly recap column, a collection of stats and quotes from recent stories presented with a dash of opinion (sometimes more than a dash) and intended to shed light on various trends. Check back every Friday for a new entry. Yesterday, Polygon published a report...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

How Firestoke wants to redefine publishing, one non-violent game at a time

Since his debut in the games industry in 1994, Paul Farley has had a successful and fulfilling career. One of the three designers for the original Grand Theft Auto at DMA Design (which was soon to become Rockstar North), Farley went on to be lead game designer on State of Emergency at the late VIS Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Sony expects Activision games to stay multiplatform due to "contractual agreements"

Sony has issued its first statement in the wake of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying that it expects games from the latter to remain non-exclusive. "We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," a Sony spokesperson said, vis The Wall Street Journal.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Nexon selling stake in 6Waves to Stillfront for $93m

Nexon is divesting itself from mobile publisher 6Waves, with Stillfront Group set to take its share in the firm instead. Reuters reports the 34.8% stake will be sold for around $93 million. Nexon originally made this investment back in 2011. The site said it was Hong Kong-based 6Waves that requested...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Newzoo: Mobile game revenue generated $93.2bn in 2021

Today Newzoo released a new report that says that mobile game consumer spending reached $93.2 billion in 2021. The figure represents an increase of 7.3% year-over-year when compared to last year. The market intelligence firm's report goes on to say that the mobile game revenue made up 52% of 2021's...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

GDC survey takes dev temperature on studio toxicity unions, blockchain, more

Every year, the Game Developers Conference runs a State of the Industry Survey, asking developers their thoughts on a variety of industry topics, from the timeless to the topical. In advance of this year's show (set for March 21-25 in San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center), GDC organizer and Informa VP...
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Super Rare launches its own publishing arm – focused on indies

Super Rare – the UK based company known for making physical versions of smaller Switch games like Mundaun, Yes, Your Grace, and more – announced today they are launching their own publishing arm, called Super Rare Originals. It’s focusing on indies and working to bring them both to consoles and PC. We can also imagine that many of these will likely receive physical versions down the line, as that’s what Super Rare is all about.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Interpret: 56% of Xbox, PlayStation, PC users are interested in earning NFTs

A newly released survey from Interpret says that 56% of Xbox, PlayStation, PC users show an interest in earning NFTs via gaming. The market intelligence firm queried 1,500 selected users from its NFT/crypto gaming panel, a subset of its Good Gamer Group panel. [Clarification]: The Good Gamer Group panel was...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Former Firaxis art director Greg Foertsch unveils new studio, Bit Reactor

Upon entering the new millennium, strategy games started to struggle on consoles. Titles like Age of Empires, Civilisation, and XCOM lead the charge on PC, but struggles with adapting its UI for televisions meant that the genre began to get left behind as the Xbox and PlayStation markets began to swell.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Microsoft acquisition "does not change the goals" of ABK Workers Alliance

The ABK Workers Alliance has reiterated its commitment to seeking workplace improvements at Activision Blizzard following the announcement that Microsoft is acquiring the company. Sharing a statement on Twitter, the organisation said the goals of the alliance remain unchanged. "The news of Activision's acquisition by Microsoft is surprising, but does...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

GoFormz Launches Digital Forms Solution on Acumatica Marketplace

GoFormz and Acumatica customers can now leverage a direct integration between their GoFormz digital forms and Acumatica records. GoFormz, the leading mobile forms and data capture platform today announced it has launched an integration with Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company. With this integration, users can attach a form completed in GoFormz to an object within Acumatica, as well as map specific form data to Acumatica fields. GoFormz digital forms and workflow automations can also be used to review and approve forms before they are synced with Acumatica. The integration is listed on the Acumatica Marketplace.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy