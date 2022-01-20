Support Is More Important Than You Might Think

It may sound surprising, but you already have all it takes to produce high-level logic: right behind your eyes. In the first term of college, I was introduced to a subject called Logic. In the "I think, therefore I am" fashion, you might think this would be an easy subject. After all, we are all taught how to think throughout school and, since all of us "think", there would be nothing unfamiliar in the subject that could trick the less-than-alert mind.

