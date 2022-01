Jamie Dornan has crafted an intriguing and distinct career in the past fifteen years. Many of us were introduced to the actor through his Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, but he was also the lead of BBC series The Fall with Gillian Anderson, and recently starred in two critically-acclaimed favorites: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Belfast. As the 39-year-old actor reflects on his beginnings, some seriously popular British actors apparently also shared his living space at one time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO