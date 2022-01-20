ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Perkins scores 14 to carry Longwood past Campbell 72-64

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FARMVILLE, Va. — Jordan Perkins had 14 points to lead Longwood to a 72-64 win over Campbell on...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Trask sweeps Pender in rivalry basketball games

Burgaw, N.C. — It's not hard to figure out what makes Trask's boys basketball team tick. You only need to see what they do after a made basket. Defending the full court in an intense man-to-man press, the Titans may not be the biggest team in the Waccamaw Conference, but they make up for it with its consistent pressure.
BURGAW, NC
WRAL News

No. 9 Duke escapes Clemson at home, 71-69

Durham, N.C. — Mike Krzyzewski has only lost once while on the bench to Clemson as head coach at Duke, and it was nearly 40 years ago. Coach K and No. 9 Duke (16-3, 6-2 ACC) narrowly found themselves on the wrong side of history in the legendary head coach's final season, but Clemson (11-9, 3-6 ACC) did not have enough, falling 71-69 in Cameron.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Farmville, VA
WRAL News

No. 3 Apex Friendship rolls past Holly Springs, 84-53

Apex, N.C. — The No. 3 Apex Friendship Patriots picked up a conference win on Tuesday night with an 84-53 win over the Holly Springs Golden Hawks. On the night she was named a McDonald's All-American, Friendship senior Indya Nivar scored 26 points to help guide her team to another Southwest Wake 4A conference win at home.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

Duke extends suspension of concessions for foreseeable future

Durham, N.C. — Duke has announced that its suspension of food and beverage service at indoor home athletic events will continue for the foreseeable future. For basketball home games, no concessions will be available and food and beverage options will continue to be suspended in all hospitality areas. This is consistent with the university's current protocols to reduce the risk of COVID transmission during the current surge of the Omicron variant.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Apex Friendship G Indya Nivar named McDonald's All-American

Apex, N.C. — Apex Friendship senior guard and Stanford commit Indya Nivar was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday. Nivar, a five-star recruit who committed to Stanford in November, is averaging 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in her senior year as she has led the Patriots to a 17-1 record so far this season.
APEX, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy