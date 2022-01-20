Perkins scores 14 to carry Longwood past Campbell 72-64

Durham, N.C. — Duke has announced that its suspension of food and beverage service at indoor home athletic events will continue for the foreseeable future. For basketball home games, no concessions will be available and food and beverage options will continue to be suspended in all hospitality areas. This is consistent with the university's current protocols to reduce the risk of COVID transmission during the current surge of the Omicron variant.

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO