KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are a time to decorate places and enjoy time spent with loved ones. But after the holidays it's time to clean up. Wreaths Across America organized a gravesite cleanup Saturday morning, where people braved the cold to retire wreaths placed on veterans' graves and made sure they looked tidy. Organizers said it was a way to further honor servicemembers who passed away.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO