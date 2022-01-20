Illinois, Chicago omicron cases have peaked, officials say

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard.
The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%.
“Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release.
“What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said.
The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time.
A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded that U.S. Representative Marie Newman of Illinois may have violated federal law, prompting reviews from the House Ethics Committee. A report from the Office of Congressional Ethics released Monday detailed a “substantial reason to believe” that the Democrat reportedly promised federal employment from a political opponent. Though the ethics office conducts the initial review and makes recommendations, only the House Ethics Committee has the power to punish a lawmaker for wrongdoing. A freshman member in the 117th Congress, Congresswoman Marie Newman represents Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, which covers the Southwest Side of Chicago as well as its surrounding suburbs.
About 50 days after the first omicron case was identified in Mississippi the cases appear to have peaked in the state. Monday’s report from the state health department shows 12,711 new cases over the weekend. It compares to 22,456 after the holiday weekend results were reported on Tuesday, Jan....
A Louisville health official says cases of COVID-19 fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant may have peaked.
The city has seen a significant drop in cases over the last seven days when compared to the week before. The case totals were around 14,000 over the past week, down from 16,000 the prior week.
...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Coronavirus cases are still on the rise according to data released by the state Department of Health this weekend. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health and Dr. Mary Clarke, the President of Oklahoma State Medical Association, said we still haven't hit the peak in cases.
OTTAWA —In recognition of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the LaSalle County Health Department is urging women to be screened for cervical cancer. During 2021 over 14,000 women in the US were diagnosed with cervical cancer. The LaSalle County Health Department has an Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program available which can pay for Pap Smear tests for LaSalle or Grundy County women, ages 21-64 who have no insurance or who have high deductibles regardless of income.
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical explosion at a northern Illinois manufacturing plant killed one person and left another critically injured. Hampshire Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Herrmann says the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Friday when two employees at the W. R. Meadows building materials plant in Hampshire were cleaning a tank inside one of the buildings. Herrmann tells the Chicago Tribune it’s not clear yet what type of chemicals were involved or what might have triggered the accident. The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was killed as 55-year-old Wuilmer Gavigia of Algonquin. It says an autopsy will be conducted Monday.
Positive COVID-19 tests are peaking this week and hospitalizations in California are expected to hit their highest levels sometime next week, according to models. Here's what experts are saying about where California and the Sacramento region are in the current omicron wave, and what that means for the state over the coming weeks.
A month after it began, Colorado's omicron wave has likely peaked, officials told the state Board of Health on Wednesday, as case and positivity rates fall and hospitalizations show signs of plateauing. At the wave's height, somewhere between 6% and 10% of Coloradans were "actively infected with COVID-19," state epidemiologist...
(The Center Square) – The leaders of four Oklahoma City hospitals said they have no inpatient beds and no intensive care unit beds, but Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said omicron variant COVID-19 cases could be declining. Between four hospitals, 107 people were in emergency rooms waiting for a bed...
SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Wednesday expressed optimism that COVID-19 case numbers, and deaths, may now be on the decline. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike expressed optimism in the recent COVID-19 trends in Illinois. At the same time, they stated that masks and vaccinations remain the most effective tools in the battle against the disease.
Illinois has made it through the worst of the Omicron storm, officials said Wednesday — even though the state reported its worst one-day COVID-19 death toll in more than a year. With case counts and new hospitalizations dipping slightly for a week after the largest surge of the pandemic,...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina health leaders expect omicron cases to peak by the end of January. Doctors in some parts of the northeast like New York, Maryland, D.C. and Boston have reported a plateau or decline of omicron cases in the past few days. “While those numbers are encouraging, we have to […]
Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections reached its highest point in the pandemic Thursday, as officials said they do not yet see evidence that the latest wave has crested. The state confirmed more than 15,000 new cases on Thursday, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake announced, for a...
Some areas of the United States are beginning to see a decline in coronavirus cases, but the country is still not through the worst of the Omicron wave. The United States is still averaging over 700,000 new daily cases, according to data tracked bythe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Signs that the omicron-driven surge of coronavirus cases may be peaking in northeastern states where it took hold earliest weighed against continued stress on hospitals on Tuesday, as the national case rate stood at a record of about 800,000 a day. Cases appear to be peaking in New York City,...
Good morning, Chicago. Has the latest omicron-driven surge peaked in Illinois? The state’s top public health official said Wednesday it’s too soon to say. Illinois is still setting records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with coronavirus-related deaths reaching levels not seen in nearly a year. At-home COVID-19 rapid tests will soon be free to many people, following an ...
New data from the first US states hit by Omicron suggest their latest COVID surge has peaked and that cases could soon fall sharply. Statistics from Johns Hopkins University shows that New York, New Jersey and Maryland have all seen seven day-average cases drop in recent days. Deaths have spiked by 20 per cent in a fortnight to around 1,820 a day, but still sit far below the peaks of winter 2020, even though more COVID infections are being recorded.
As of Jan. 11, health officials say Arizona still hasn't reached its peak in cases and deaths amid the spread of the omicron variant. Cases and deaths are expected to spike after the holidays and celebrations ringing in 2022.
Comments / 0