Chicago, IL

Illinois, Chicago omicron cases have peaked, officials say

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The state’s top officials in the battle against COVID-19 had good news Wednesday, reporting that the vicious surge in the dread...

CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ethics office says Illinois Representative Newman may have broken law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded that U.S. Representative Marie Newman of Illinois may have violated federal law, prompting reviews from the House Ethics Committee. A report from the Office of Congressional Ethics released Monday detailed a “substantial reason to believe” that the Democrat reportedly promised federal employment from a political opponent. Though the ethics office conducts the initial review and makes recommendations, only the House Ethics Committee has the power to punish a lawmaker for wrongdoing. A freshman member in the 117th Congress, Congresswoman Marie Newman represents Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, which covers the Southwest Side of Chicago as well as its surrounding suburbs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Oklahoma doctors say we have not yet hit peak in COVID cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Coronavirus cases are still on the rise according to data released by the state Department of Health this weekend. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health and Dr. Mary Clarke, the President of Oklahoma State Medical Association, said we still haven't hit the peak in cases.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Health Department urges screening for cervical cancer

OTTAWA —In recognition of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the LaSalle County Health Department is urging women to be screened for cervical cancer. During 2021 over 14,000 women in the US were diagnosed with cervical cancer. The LaSalle County Health Department has an Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program available which can pay for Pap Smear tests for LaSalle or Grundy County women, ages 21-64 who have no insurance or who have high deductibles regardless of income.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
1 dead, 1 hurt in northern Illinois chemical explosion

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical explosion at a northern Illinois manufacturing plant killed one person and left another critically injured. Hampshire Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Herrmann says the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Friday when two employees at the W. R. Meadows building materials plant in Hampshire were cleaning a tank inside one of the buildings. Herrmann tells the Chicago Tribune it’s not clear yet what type of chemicals were involved or what might have triggered the accident. The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was killed as 55-year-old Wuilmer Gavigia of Algonquin. It says an autopsy will be conducted Monday.
HAMPSHIRE, IL
Have COVID-19 cases peaked?

SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Wednesday expressed optimism that COVID-19 case numbers, and deaths, may now be on the decline. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike expressed optimism in the recent COVID-19 trends in Illinois. At the same time, they stated that masks and vaccinations remain the most effective tools in the battle against the disease.
ILLINOIS STATE
Omicron Cases May Have Peaked in Northeast, What About Rest of the US?

Some areas of the United States are beginning to see a decline in coronavirus cases, but the country is still not through the worst of the Omicron wave. The United States is still averaging over 700,000 new daily cases, according to data tracked bythe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daywatch: Health official says it’s too soon to tell if omicron surge has peaked | Illinois House Speaker hints at new anti-crime package | Some restaurants feel mandate pinch

Good morning, Chicago. Has the latest omicron-driven surge peaked in Illinois? The state’s top public health official said Wednesday it’s too soon to say. Illinois is still setting records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with coronavirus-related deaths reaching levels not seen in nearly a year. At-home COVID-19 rapid tests will soon be free to many people, following an ...
CHICAGO, IL
Has Omicron peaked? COVID cases flatten in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and LA - but US deaths have climbed by 20% in last fortnight, with officials blaming Delta for the spike in fatalities

New data from the first US states hit by Omicron suggest their latest COVID surge has peaked and that cases could soon fall sharply. Statistics from Johns Hopkins University shows that New York, New Jersey and Maryland have all seen seven day-average cases drop in recent days. Deaths have spiked by 20 per cent in a fortnight to around 1,820 a day, but still sit far below the peaks of winter 2020, even though more COVID infections are being recorded.
PUBLIC HEALTH

